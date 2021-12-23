As a package Viking is extremely hard to beat and although value for money is relative to your budget the Viking package is extremely hard to equal let alone beat !
Having cruised with several competitors including the likes of Oceania and Azamara who also major on the premium small ship experience neither manage to better the Viking package as a whole.
If I have any ctiticisms they are ...
The trip was chosen because of Viking's excellent reputation for quality which was certainly borne out on board. The ship and all the facilities were all absolutely immaculate and served by a most professional and friendly crew who could not do enough for you to make you welcome. The restaurants provided an excellent choice of really superb quality meals and again, beautifully served. Booking ...
We chose this cruise because the original Amazon cruise was cut short due to Covid. As a result, more Caribbean islands were included, sailing from San Juan, heading south, and then return to San Juan after visiting about 10 islands. While the island landscape became familiar, the excursions were unique and enriching. The tour guides were informative and conscious of the needs of the group, ...
Actually, this cruise was schedule to be a cruise up the Amazon River. Due to Covid-19, the itinerary was changed to a Caribbean Islands Adventure. Viking was very generous to compensate us for the change of itinerary. As Viking policy, the cruise was for adults and all inclusive. Meals, entertainment, internet, and one shore excursion in each port was included in the price. We opted to use Viking ...
The price was right, no nickel and dime. Excellent food and beverage and passenger capacity were excellent. The excursions included were very good.
The Ship was very clean and comfortable and the staff was excellent. I wish there were more Caribbean music venues and menu items. I shared my experiences with friends and family. My wife and I enjoyed the free roundtrip airfare to Puerto Rico ...
This seemed right for us as we have no interest in the big cruise ships. It was about 2/3 full, so never crowded. Staff was wonderful throughout. We asked to be seated with a certain waiter after discovering how excellent he was. They always accommodated us and eventually didn't need us to ask for him.
All the wait staff work multiple locations and we became very familiar with many of ...
We wanted to get away to somewhere warmer that was closer than an overseas cruise. We had an amazing experience; we hadn’t realized how much we missed traveling! The Viking Sea was at 1/3 capacity which was a treat & as usual, the Viking experience was top-notch. We realize the ships will be getting fuller but it was a nice way to ease back into traveling/cruising. Viking’s testing protocols ...
THE Viking SEA was beyond our expectations ...We had a voucher to use from a previous canceled river cruise and did not want to wait until summer to try for another river cruise at the time. I was ready to get back into the travelling world! I was following the comments from previous ocean cruises on the SEA ...and felt comfortable with what I read regarding their procedures with the safety ...
Beautiful ship, outstanding service.
I can enjoyed each of the port stops. Nice variety of shore excursions.
The food was excellent. It was well prepared and presented. And delicious. From the stories I had heard about cruises in general I was worried about gaining weight, but there were many healthy options. The enhanced restaurant options were well done and included in price.
I ...
My wife and I booked an ocean cruise for our Christmas holiday and made sure it was long enough to also include New Year’s Eve, our anniversary. We were so excited!
We’ll, we were excited until we started trying to book our dining and excursions. I don’t know how Viking works it, but they open the booking at 11:00 PM eastern and I started up to be able to get good reservations. Dining ...