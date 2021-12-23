  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean San Juan Cruise Reviews

Glacier Bay National Park
Taken from boat during one of our excursions.
Vow Renewal
Chilean Glacier
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
612 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 612 Viking Ocean San Juan Cruise Reviews

Outstanding Service, Food and Stateroom

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Lincoln Couple UK
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

As a package Viking is extremely hard to beat and although value for money is relative to your budget the Viking package is extremely hard to equal let alone beat ! Having cruised with several competitors including the likes of Oceania and Azamara who also major on the premium small ship experience neither manage to better the Viking package as a whole. If I have any ctiticisms they are ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Veranda Stateroom

Immaculate ship with highly professional, friendly and welcoming crew , Sets the highest standard other strive to achieve!

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
isrp-nato
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The trip was chosen because of Viking's excellent reputation for quality which was certainly borne out on board. The ship and all the facilities were all absolutely immaculate and served by a most professional and friendly crew who could not do enough for you to make you welcome. The restaurants provided an excellent choice of really superb quality meals and again, beautifully served. Booking ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

A Pleasant Adventure

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
TravelerfromSC
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because the original Amazon cruise was cut short due to Covid. As a result, more Caribbean islands were included, sailing from San Juan, heading south, and then return to San Juan after visiting about 10 islands. While the island landscape became familiar, the excursions were unique and enriching. The tour guides were informative and conscious of the needs of the group, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Junior Suite with Balcony

Absolutely Wonderful Cruise

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
jpf52
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Actually, this cruise was schedule to be a cruise up the Amazon River. Due to Covid-19, the itinerary was changed to a Caribbean Islands Adventure. Viking was very generous to compensate us for the change of itinerary. As Viking policy, the cruise was for adults and all inclusive. Meals, entertainment, internet, and one shore excursion in each port was included in the price. We opted to use Viking ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Historial and Cultural excursions of the Caribbean islands.

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Samuel12
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The price was right, no nickel and dime. Excellent food and beverage and passenger capacity were excellent. The excursions included were very good. The Ship was very clean and comfortable and the staff was excellent. I wish there were more Caribbean music venues and menu items. I shared my experiences with friends and family. My wife and I enjoyed the free roundtrip airfare to Puerto Rico ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

First time Viking cruiser

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
AZ911
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This seemed right for us as we have no interest in the big cruise ships. It was about 2/3 full, so never crowded. Staff was wonderful throughout. We asked to be seated with a certain waiter after discovering how excellent he was. They always accommodated us and eventually didn't need us to ask for him. All the wait staff work multiple locations and we became very familiar with many of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Cruising after COVID

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Fee59
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to get away to somewhere warmer that was closer than an overseas cruise. We had an amazing experience; we hadn’t realized how much we missed traveling! The Viking Sea was at 1/3 capacity which was a treat & as usual, the Viking experience was top-notch. We realize the ships will be getting fuller but it was a nice way to ease back into traveling/cruising. Viking’s testing protocols ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Veranda Stateroom

Beyond Expectations!

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
CaroTravel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

THE Viking SEA was beyond our expectations ...We had a voucher to use from a previous canceled river cruise and did not want to wait until summer to try for another river cruise at the time. I was ready to get back into the travelling world! I was following the comments from previous ocean cruises on the SEA ...and felt comfortable with what I read regarding their procedures with the safety ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

First time cruise. Awesome experience!!

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Prybylo
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Beautiful ship, outstanding service. I can enjoyed each of the port stops. Nice variety of shore excursions. The food was excellent. It was well prepared and presented. And delicious. From the stories I had heard about cruises in general I was worried about gaining weight, but there were many healthy options. The enhanced restaurant options were well done and included in price. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Worst Cruise experience of my life

Review for Viking Sea to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Bretgida
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I booked an ocean cruise for our Christmas holiday and made sure it was long enough to also include New Year’s Eve, our anniversary. We were so excited! We’ll, we were excited until we started trying to book our dining and excursions. I don’t know how Viking works it, but they open the booking at 11:00 PM eastern and I started up to be able to get good reservations. Dining ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate you taking the time to share these details, Bretgida. While we are pleased to learn you found our onboard staff helpful and friendly, we regret that you were unable to secure...

Sail Date: December 2021

Find a cruise

