We chose this cruise because the original Amazon cruise was cut short due to Covid. As a result, more Caribbean islands were included, sailing from San Juan, heading south, and then return to San Juan after visiting about 10 islands. While the island landscape became familiar, the excursions were unique and enriching. The tour guides were informative and conscious of the needs of the group, ...
This seemed right for us as we have no interest in the big cruise ships. It was about 2/3 full, so never crowded. Staff was wonderful throughout. We asked to be seated with a certain waiter after discovering how excellent he was. They always accommodated us and eventually didn't need us to ask for him.
All the wait staff work multiple locations and we became very familiar with many of ...
THE Viking SEA was beyond our expectations ...We had a voucher to use from a previous canceled river cruise and did not want to wait until summer to try for another river cruise at the time. I was ready to get back into the travelling world! I was following the comments from previous ocean cruises on the SEA ...and felt comfortable with what I read regarding their procedures with the safety ...
Beautiful ship, outstanding service.
I can enjoyed each of the port stops. Nice variety of shore excursions.
The food was excellent. It was well prepared and presented. And delicious. From the stories I had heard about cruises in general I was worried about gaining weight, but there were many healthy options. The enhanced restaurant options were well done and included in price.
I ...
My wife and I booked an ocean cruise for our Christmas holiday and made sure it was long enough to also include New Year’s Eve, our anniversary. We were so excited!
We’ll, we were excited until we started trying to book our dining and excursions. I don’t know how Viking works it, but they open the booking at 11:00 PM eastern and I started up to be able to get good reservations. Dining ...
First of all big thanks to Viking for doing a great job and delivering a perfect product under enormous pressure from all kinds of officials (CDC, local authorities etc. you name it...). We even visited Dominica which turned away Celebrity Equinox due to Covid cases.
Viking arranged us perfect flights to San Juan. Embarkation was pretty fast and smooth. About the ship: it's our second time on ...
The cruise to the Amazon is an excellent cruise, although there are a lot of at sea days. So bear in mind that Viking does not have large shows, casinos, or a lot of shops. But that said, the Viking Sea is a very nice ship which is well designed and has enough open spaces so that you never really feel crowded (except during port talks where the entire ship tries to show up in the Star Theater). As ...
We were on the West Indies Explorer cruise and enjoyed every port- no sea days. This was good because they closed all of the pools, hot tubs, steam room, ice grotto, sports courts, locker rooms, and self serve buffet for over one third of the cruise due to an outbreak of the norovirus. No raw sushi or smoked salmon either. This was very disappointing but understandable in order for them to try to ...
Viking Sea staff were all friendly, welcoming and went out of their way to give us the best experience possible.
We ate most meals at the World Café where the menu changed daily and always provided plenty of delicious options for a variety of tastes. TIP: Be sure to look at both sides of the café serving stations as although most food items are the same, there are a couple of differences eg; ...
We chose the West Indies Cruise for several reasons: dates, ports, weather, and our love of Everything Viking! Our ship was a small cruising ship with 930 people and no children. Don’t get us wrong, we love children but prefer traveling without them. The Viking Sea is beautiful and we were proud to be a part of the journey. Extremely clean, well appointed, with incomparable service is the hallmark ...