San Juan to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
130 reviews

1-10 of 130 San Juan to the USA Cruise Reviews

Kids everywhere…at all times day and night

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

springsvenska
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Explora because of their aspiration to be a lifestyle brand and I read other reviews saying children were not a problem on Explora - YMMV but wanted to let you know they were a problem on this cruise, and there are no policies in place that allow the staff to curb this issue (they recognise it as a problem but feel powerless to intervene). Perhaps it is just our sailing (29 December from ...
Sail Date: December 2023

It was ok

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Norwegian Epic

lhlm75
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I love the crowd and vibe!!!! The entertainment was lacking, except for the Latin band they were good!!! Food horrible in the main, premium was just ok except for Le Bistro it was great. The ship is showing its age(sad to see) , my cabin was falling apart and I was sailing above the theater heard everything til 2am. Drinks were rushed and not good. Staff looked flustered. At 3pm housekeeping carts ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Review of the Epic - San Juan to NYC (Apr 14-22)

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

genealogyfan
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I took the cruise from San Juan to NYC that was from Apr 14-22. Observations about the Epic: Despite having about 4000 people on it, the ship never seemed crowded. Majority of the times, when I was walking up/down the stairs they were empty. The only issue I noticed, was walking from one end of the ship to the other on the main decks 5,6, and 7 that had most of the public spaces - ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Exceptional Cruise Experience on NCL Epic

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Nick from Connecticut
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We just returned from a repositional cruise on the NCL Epic, which departed from San Juan, PR on 4/14/23 and arrived in NYC on 4/22/23 after stopping at St. Kitts, Antigua, St. Marteen, St. Thomas and Amber Cover (DR). This was our 14th NCL cruise and 3rd since the restart. I traveled with my wife and we stayed in an inside room. Also, we cruised on the NCL Epic in 2014. Our cruise on the ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Like crowds and lineups?

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Used to be a Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our fourth cruise. Cruised on the Epic from Puerto Rico to ST. Kitts, Antigua, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and back to New York. Sold out voyage with 4500 passengers. If you like crowds, lots of noise and lineups to get in to the restaurants then this is the cruise for you. Not enough elevators for that crowd and disembarking from the ship was a whole story of its own. Pilar in ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

NCL fell short and doesn't care

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

MLV1970
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We were excited to take a cruise that left from PR and ended in NYC. YES NCL cut their staff so you waited 30 minutes for a drink at the pool bar. YES the rooms are only cleaned once a day now. We tried to be understanding b/c everyone including the cruise industry lost money during Covid and had to try and make up money by making cuts. So we just went with the flow. Where we had a hard time ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Probably my first and last NCL cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Epic

Pmccue80
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

After doing two cruises pre-Covid we thought we’d try NCL for the first time. I probably won’t go back. Pros: Food was very good, liked how it sailed out of Puerto Rico (so got to spend a day/night prior to sailing), with the exception of the DR, all ports were great, and felt the ship was generally very clean. Also liked how it disembarked in NYC as the final port, although please read about ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with children

Overpriced Carnival cruise for children

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wonder

paylayale80
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My 3 year old had the time of her life, but I was disappointed. The Disney Oceaneer club for kids was fantastic and the nursery was also good. The adult entertainment and activities were awful. The buffet was better than average, but the main dining room, Pinocchio's Pizza, and the grill was bad to mediocre. If you don't have a rewards status on Disney, you can forget about booking any specialty ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Disappointing

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Wind

Ilenesm
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Overrated., oversold..dated ship.. staff unprofessional... unorganized.. not a luxury ship at all. From the moment we boarded the ship( had to carry our carryon ourselves) we sensed something was not right. Although the weather stopped us from going to most of our ports, the crew certainly did not make up for what was lost. Finally got us to Dominican Republic( not planned) and they planned ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Midship Veranda Suite

Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Journey

carolinaboy1972
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a 5 day cruise from San Juan. We wanted to try another 5 ½ star ship. We had to turn in our rental car at 9 so we got to the ship early. It was not docked in old San Juan but at the other port. We were able to carry our luggage onto the ship enabling us to board very early. They took our luggage to our cabin freeing us up to eat lunch and explore. This was one of the most beautiful ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

