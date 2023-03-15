This was our 4th cruise with Viking and we were a little uncertain about doing a Crossing with 6 consecutive days at sea. Turned out we need not have worried. We especially enjoyed the Cooking Class, Galley Tour & Bridge Tour. Crew was exceptional as always. If we had our choice we would love some sea days and a few more port visits, but this cruise was very relaxing and we would do it again. We ...
This was our first ocean cruise with Viking; since we usually do river cruises with Viking. We stayed in stateroom which had plenty of room for the two of us and was very clean. The crossing was fairly smooth and the weather was great most of the way.
We liked most of the food that was served. I liked the sushi and special salads available every evening. My wife really like the fruit bar ...
After reading all the advertising from Viking Iwas getting, we decided to book that 14 day transatlantic cruise from San Jaun to Barcelona. Being aways for that long with 8 sea nights seemed wonderful. This was our 14th cruise, and first Viking. In the past we sailed on Azamara, Holland America, Celebrity and Royle Carribean. Here are my thoughts after being back a day...
Embarkation - was ...
We had sailed 3 times on Viking River cruises and loved those, so we gave the ocean a try. Wonderful experience. Everyone was so kind. We felt like old friends with many of the staff. Awesome features include the free spa experience, all veranda cabins, free (and very good) specialty dining. Afternoon Tea in Wintergarden was so elegant I felt like I was on Downton Abbey.
I love sea days, ...
We decided to book this cruise because we have booked the Viking Neptune World Cruise departing in December of this year. Having never sailed on an ocean cruise with Viking, we decided to take this trip before final payment was due. Based on our experience, we're thrilled to be sailing with Viking on the World Cruise next year.
Pros:
The service, especially in the restaurants, was ...
I loved the rhythm of sea days accompanied by fewer, well-selected ports.
The Cruise Director invited solos to a happy hour-type gathering on the first full day of the cruise and we decided to meet up every subsequent day—same time same place. It enhanced our experience to connect with that diverse group and to have companions for meals and excursions. It was a great cruise and I returned ...
We chose this cruise for relaxation as it had a limited number of ports. We were interested in a visiting Madeira and Spain as we had not traveled there before. Unfortunately, due to generator issues our stop to Madeira was cancelled. We would book another repositing cruise in the future.
The service, cleanliness, and friendliness of the crew on the ship was exceptional. All employees tried ...
We chose a 2-week trans-Atlantic repositioning cruise on the Viking Sea largely based on positive reviews from various sources. Although, none of our friends had cruised with Viking so we had no direct testimony.
We were attracted to this particular cruise because we received free Air and because of the many days at sea. We we're not all that interested in visiting numerous ports; we wanted ...
The repositioningcruose is an xcellent way to get to Europe if you have time. It eliminated jet lag. Lectures were interesting. Lecturers knowledgeable, friendly and animated. Great tasting food and good variety. Chef's table was tasty and different. St. Martin Philipsburg excursion was very disappointing. Jerez excursion was great. Explorer's lounge Cafe has wonderful cakes, sandwiches, and in ...
We chose this cruise because I had hand surgery recently and was not able to carry around suitcases. We thought an ocean cruise would allow us to have a great experience and not need to change rooms or locations, which is exactly what happened. The ports were all fun, however, visiting St.Martin Island was a little sad. The hurricane ruined that place and there is little beauty away from the ...