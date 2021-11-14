  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
San Juan to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
4061 reviews

1-10 of 4,063 San Juan to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

RCCL cruise quality slipping ... VOOM is garbage

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
avid_cruiser7
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Explorer of the Seas 17 April 2022 sailing. Masks were optional ... YEAH ! This was our 8th cruise on RCCL. SJU-St. Maarten- Sea Day-Aruba-Curacao-Bonaire-Sea Day-SJU. My initial impression is that RCCL - Explorer of the Seas is saving money in the wrong places. RCCL post-COVID is not equal to RCCL pre-COVID. Staff seemed over-worked and stressed and the boat was only 75% full. Food in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Although an older ship - it’s lovely with a great crew!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
40luv
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise/ itinerary as a result of “lift and shift” from a canceled cruise. I did not realize the week was school spring break! So the ship and excursions were crowded. Next time - I’ll check. Originally we booked an ocean view room. We had the opportunity to “Royal Up.” Our offer was accepted and were were in a VIP panoramic suite 440 square feet. . Very nice. 10 floor to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Panoramic Suite (No Balcony)

Post COVID changes to cruising doesn't look all bad!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
OutragedLemur
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

BETTER than MSC, on par with Holland America but for a fraction of the price... The Summit was not our first pick for a cruise this year but I am very greatful we made the choice to go with it. We were in a balcony room, aqua class, with the premium drink and basic wifi package. So keep that in mind as I go over the details. Pros: +Dinning options +Public areas +Shops +Nightly ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Some good, some bad

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
kwebster58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am writing to share my experiences being on the Explorer of the Seas out of San Juan at the end of January 2022. My original booking was for April 2020, just as the pandemic shut down the cruise industry. I ended up canceling because of pre-existing health issues the morning that Royal Caribbean announced they had canceled my sailing – later in the day. Because of the timing, I was not ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Finally, 8 of us cruising again

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
beshears
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have been able to cruise over 15 times, and ALL the restrictions because of the Covid, really makes a person to NOT want to cruise. We did the test 2 days before our cruise, thankfully passing. Since we live in Missouri and never know what the weather will be in January (we left with good weather, and came back with about 4" of snow on the ground), we left the day before, flying/staying in San ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Excellent Cruise!!!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
criticabarco
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We received a good deal from our cruise advisor Tony for a grand suite cabin. Also the departure port, San Juan, Puerto Rico was near our home. My husband and I celebrated my birthday at the Chop Grill restaurant and was awesome! The cabin 1252 was a dream. Everything was cleaned. In the main restaurant the food was very, very good. Sorry but the pizza was the worst at sea!!! We do not visit any ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Done with Royal Caribbean

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Cornelius51
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I did the Southern Caribbean Cruise out of San Juan on December 5, together with other family members. I have cruised with Royal Caribbean in the past and had great experiences. The company has obviously changed, however, and my experience this time was a nightmare. First, everyone in our group booked a specific stateroom and paid in full for the cruise at the time of booking. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

a cheapened cruise for more money

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
malibu51
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I have cruised with Celebrity on six other occasions. I would classify my opinion of this cruise line as 'Avis...we try harder!' So many years ago, I took a cheap cruise on one of their older ships from Bayone, New Jersey to Bermuda. Only half the ship was full, yet the service and food was exemplary ! I asked one of the wine stewards what that was all about. He agreed that this frequently ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Will probably never have such a fantastic cruise as this

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Pinellas Park
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Let me start out that the ship was 1/3 full according to several staff people we talked to. I also don't know if some of the changes are permanent or will change back in the future. Check In: We were able to upload all the documents online including our pictures for boarding/disembarking. At the dock they just looked at the documents. We didn't have to wait in a line for picture ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Not the RC I knew

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
cgrigs
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

price change. Customer Service could not tell me what the price change was, I was to call my travel agent. We spent over 90 minutes with Customer Service to no conclusion with the exception they would try to get us a forward cabin after we set sail. I then called Costco and spent 90 minutes with them while they were discussing my issue with their Royal Caribbean contacts. Just to note that Costco ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

