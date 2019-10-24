My husband and I selected this cruise for the opportunity to enjoy warm Caribbean waters while exploring a bit of the Amazon. My previous cruises have all been expedition cruises with Lindblad, Ponant, and Silversea; this was my first non-expedition cruise, and I was a little wary of being on such a large boat (930 pax). However, we had a terrific, though not perfect, time and I would definitely ...
My husband and I wanted to see the Amazon and believed that this Viking cruise would provide us with that opportunity. We booked late last fall and as we only had a choice of four cabins, we ended up selecting a DV5 category cabin on Deck 4. Upon embarkation, we would quickly discovered that this was the smallest balcony cabin we’ve ever been assigned, not only in terms of square footage, but ...
We looked forward to our first Viking ocean cruise after a lovely Viking River Cruise earlier this year. We’ve traveled extensively on other ocean cruise lines and were extremely disappointed in this 48 day cruise. Starting with Embarkation, the tone of the cruise was set. Viking booked the cheapest airfare with a 3-1/2 hour layover at DFW airport which is a haven for storm-related delays. We were ...
Looked forward to this So American sojourn as we have never been to So America previously. The port destinations and the available tours were excellent. We particularly liked the 1,000 miles into the Amazon. There is a gem of a show put on by locals at your second Amazonian port! This is your normal, Viking extraordinary trip, with only two blips on the radar. This itinerary is rich with sea days, ...
My brother, who had taken previous Viking Ocean cruises, talked me into it because my wife and I had taken several river cruises on Viking and had enjoyed them. The four of us had cruised before and enjoyed each others company.
We very much enjoyed and were impressed with the Amazon River experience.
I would have greatly appreciated wider WI-FI coverage. We had to very frequently rejoin ...
This was such a unique itinerary that we felt compelled to book as soon as we saw it!
This was a once in a lifetime trip which really informed us about our big, big neighbors to the far south.
The ship was as we expected since we had been on the Viking Star two years ago and were familiar with the layout and amenities. The staff were exceptional in attitude and service, going above and ...
The itinerary of this cruise was great and as it was a segment of the world cruise the entertainment and lectures were superior
Our cabin was upgraded to a penthouse suite from a veranda
This gave us more space for the longer cruise. Additionally we enjoyed complementary drink package so that we could have cocktails anytime of the day and not just beer and wine at lunch and dinner. My wife ...
We've sailed on two other Viking ocean ships, so we expected to enjoy ourselves. We did.
The route through Caribbean islands and up the Amazon was new territory for us.
Because of air schedule we didn't have time to see San Juan, but had a good excursion into El Junque rain forest.
Viking Sea is a splendid ship. All public areas are beautiful, open and light, comfortable to hang out ...
When we saw the ad on PBS touting the elegant experience we should expect aboard a Viking cruise, we believed the hype and signed up for their cruise to the Caribbean and Amazon. The itinerary certainly sounded interesting and we were excited.
Having now had it, I can say that this Viking experience was barely average, especially when compared with other cruise lines in the same price point. ...
We arrived a day early to San Juan and stayed at the Sheraton Old San Juan. Nice hotel...great location. Unfortunately for our departure the Sea was not docked in town but at the less convenient pier. Embarkation was EASY...but remember to keep your Brazil Visa with you, they want to see it when you board. We were onboard within minutes of leaving the cab ( $25 USD from the hotel). We arrived ...