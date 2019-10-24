Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to South America

This was such a unique itinerary that we felt compelled to book as soon as we saw it! This was a once in a lifetime trip which really informed us about our big, big neighbors to the far south. The ship was as we expected since we had been on the Viking Star two years ago and were familiar with the layout and amenities. The staff were exceptional in attitude and service, going above and ...