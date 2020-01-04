  • Newsletter
San Juan to France Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
107 reviews

1-10 of 107 San Juan to France Cruise Reviews

Not handicap friendly

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

Lou Gerhig
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My 25 cruise, our 7th company cruise, we took 44 people. Me the majority owner, I have ALS, got the gorgeous suite, room itself was very nice but I could not even get in and out of room by myself, because door was so heavy and me in powerchair. Shower was 3’ x 3’, handicap bench was about 14” off floor, anyone that’s handicap knows we need to sit at 24”-26”. No handicap lift for pool or spa, had ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Great time on a smaller ship

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vision of the Seas

svbcjnsn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We'd never been on this small of a ship before, but we loved it. Prior reviews commented about the age, but overall, the ship was in good shape. What impressed me was the staff. Our housekeeper, waiter and assistant waiter were outstanding. Being a smaller ship, we saw more of the Captain, the main staff, and the Cruise Director and Assistant Cruise Director, who are husband and wife, than we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony Accessible

FIRST AND LAST RCL CRUISE

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vision of the Seas

ExCaliCruisers
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Accessible junior suite was nice, out cabin steward was very attentive to our requests. The room service was always on time, but never properly delivered what we ordered. We ordered a banana each morning, never received one and instead we got an apple. It was impossible to find a banana anywhere on the ship, curious given all the ports we visited that grow bananas. I even asked the dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

It stunk

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vision of the Seas

ikabod
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Went for a seven day Caribbean cruise. Casino was right in the middle of ship, column went up five floors. Stench from smoke in casino filled at least 70% of ship. Couldn't walk anywhere without getting nausea. First day of trip led you to Punta Cana which was locked down for the Sunday. ONly one store open. So what do you do ? Go to the mall which is half empty and only sells products ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Crew was great, ship was clean, food and especially wine far below par

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

RestonDave
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We selected the Summit because of the literary, even though we knew it was an older ship with limited venues. While we knew that the restaurant choices were also limited, the reviews online suggested that the food and the wine was good. We were impressed how clean and modern the ship was, and the crew was amazing!!! However, things went south when when we went to the wine bar and found that ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View 4

Great cruise with lots to see

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

peterwestenberg
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

It was our first celebrity cruise and we enjoyed every moment of it First of all we had a fantastic roll call one of the members put a spreadsheet together with all members and what they were going to do, so we had in advance knowledge She even organised the night before a precruise dinner in a local restaurant in San Juan, where we meet. It was very nice. The ship was very fine, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2C

First time on Celebrity and generally pleased!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

betkai
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We went on a 10-day cruise on the Celebrity Summit that left out of San Juan, Puerto Rico on January 4, 2020 and visited an island each day. Just one "at sea" day. We traveled with another couple who had never cruised before, so we thought that this itinerary would be an ideal way to introduce them to cruising since they would only be on the ship doing the evenings and overnight. It worked out ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

A little disappointed.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

SeahorseDreams
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise a year and a half ago while onboard our very first cruise ever on the Millenium in Alaska. We loved everything about that trip and were looking forward to an equally satisfying experience on this trip. Things seem to have changed since then. Embarkation was flawless. Quick, easy and smooth. We were lucky enough to get an upgrade to a veranda. The room was beautiful, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

First Time Cruiser

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

dgallant
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We had never done a cruise before and OH WOW!!! were we surprised. Ship was huge and beautiful. We ate mostly at the Oceanview café as it had plenty of variety. Stir Fry section in the evenings was our favorite and late pizza. Staff were great!! We ate at Qsine. Was very interesting. 3 dishes to chose from each then dessert. Was very good and so much food. Presentations were well ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 6

Room to improve

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

KarlGermany
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Well, it was our first cruise to this part of the Caribbean and we picked as to the number of different islands during the cruise. We‘ve been on a number of other cruises before, several of those with Celebrity which is so far our favorite cruise line. Although we enjoyed the cruise, I have to say it does not fully met our expectations. The itinerary was interesting, the islands are ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

