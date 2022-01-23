  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
San Juan Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
4920 reviews

1-10 of 4,922 San Juan Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

RCCL cruise quality slipping ... VOOM is garbage

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
avid_cruiser7
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Explorer of the Seas 17 April 2022 sailing. Masks were optional ... YEAH ! This was our 8th cruise on RCCL. SJU-St. Maarten- Sea Day-Aruba-Curacao-Bonaire-Sea Day-SJU. My initial impression is that RCCL - Explorer of the Seas is saving money in the wrong places. RCCL post-COVID is not equal to RCCL pre-COVID. Staff seemed over-worked and stressed and the boat was only 75% full. Food in ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Although an older ship - it’s lovely with a great crew!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
40luv
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise/ itinerary as a result of “lift and shift” from a canceled cruise. I did not realize the week was school spring break! So the ship and excursions were crowded. Next time - I’ll check. Originally we booked an ocean view room. We had the opportunity to “Royal Up.” Our offer was accepted and were were in a VIP panoramic suite 440 square feet. . Very nice. 10 floor to ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Panoramic Suite (No Balcony)

Fantastic Cruise - not fantastic sleeping!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
lenavr
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The NCL Epic is a great ship and we had a lovely time! The Haven is amazing and really enjoyed most of the food and beverages we consumed. If you can get a posh pass, definitely do so! The loungers were comfortable and the bartender/servers knew our names by the end of day 1! Cagney's apps and stakes were cooked perfectly and the staff were wonderful. Try the Raspberry Creme brulee or ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Spa Suite

Great but a couple of challenges

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
TimJansen
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The biggest reason we chose this cruise were the ports of call and the timing. The Epic is a great ship that is modern and easy to navigate with all the modern amenities. Embarkation was chaotic - we checked in online but had to repeat every step in person. We arranged to have local COVID tests at the airport which were simple and easy and saved nearly $500. Service is mostly outstanding ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Post COVID changes to cruising doesn't look all bad!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
OutragedLemur
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

BETTER than MSC, on par with Holland America but for a fraction of the price... The Summit was not our first pick for a cruise this year but I am very greatful we made the choice to go with it. We were in a balcony room, aqua class, with the premium drink and basic wifi package. So keep that in mind as I go over the details. Pros: +Dinning options +Public areas +Shops +Nightly ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Loved the Itinerary, Loved the Ship

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
VineaMea
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Sailed out of San Juan which was a great port to start with. I have read mixed reviews about this ship and was not as excited for the ship as I was for the Southern Caribbean itinerary. However, it was a great ship and I found it very easy to navigate. I've been on the Breakaway and really liked that ship too. Food review- My first stop on embarkation day was to O'Sheehans. That was meh...in ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Studio

We bid on an aft facing Haven cabin and got it. Now I don't want to cruise any other way

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
dhepner
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the Southern Caribbean because we had never been to Aruba, Curacao, St Lucia or St Kitts from San Juan. Could have done 2 more ports but I really enjoy sea days. This was our 10th cruise with Norwegian and as a platinum member love the perks. I loved our room. It was very spacious with a big balcony and bathroom. I'm not sure if I would do an aft facing room again. It was very loud ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Great staff except the H2O area DJ.

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
scott8815
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

General Info: Linda, retired. Scott, 62, almost retired. I choose this cruise because I have had a great time previously on Norwegian cruises. The pre cruise Covid 19 testing was handled well, and went smoothly. We got to the Pan American Cruise port in San Juan about 10 and were on board by 12:30. The crew were constantly cleaning and I felt safe from Covid and other pathogens at ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Some good, some bad

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
kwebster58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am writing to share my experiences being on the Explorer of the Seas out of San Juan at the end of January 2022. My original booking was for April 2020, just as the pandemic shut down the cruise industry. I ended up canceling because of pre-existing health issues the morning that Royal Caribbean announced they had canceled my sailing – later in the day. Because of the timing, I was not ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Can't beat a cruise with only 25% passengers. What, me wait?

Review for Norwegian Epic to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
MFOB
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Everything about the cruise was great! Full crew to serve 1/4 the passengers. No waiting for anything. Didn't hear about anyone getting covid on board. 8 days of utter bliss! BURN THE FLOOR dance on the second night was great. The kind of show that used to be on cruise lines. The ports didn't matter to us but they were very good. Mask requirements were not that bad. Wear them inside while walking ...
Sail Date: January 2022

