A great, but not perfect cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Viva

User Avatar
disudds
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise because the itinerary was amazing and we thought it would be fun to try out a new ship. As for the ship, we found it perfectly satisfactory, beautifully decorated, and not as bad to navigate as other reviewers have indicated. Perhaps it is because we had three weeks to make the Viva home but we never had trouble finding our destinations using the menus by the elevators and ...
Sail Date: April 2024

Viva Transatlantic from San Juan to Lisbon

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Norwegian Viva

User Avatar
zookeeper1970
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Norweigan Viva Transatlantic from San Jan to Lisbon April 7th This was our first Transatlantic voyage. My husband Rick 62 and I 54 have 21 prior cruises and this is our second NCL. Our crazy goal was to relax with 14 ports and a ship that offered almost everything. While still recovering from Jet lag, wanted to share our thoughts/experiences from a 19-night Viva sail! This was our second ...
Sail Date: April 2024

First Windstar Cruise, A T-Atl

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Star Legend

User Avatar
CanadianKate
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was thrust upon us. We had booked a mid-Feb cruise on the stretched Star Breeze from BCN to MIA but construction delays cancelled that a few days before Christmas. Since we were within 60 days of sailing, and Windstar had all my vacation money, switching to another line was not possible. So I scrambled and came up with this cruise. With a 20% cruise credit plus the price guarantee, ...
Sail Date: February 2020

You get what you pay for, just manage your expectations

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
russg140
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having done this exact cruise last year, albeit a little later in the Spring, and enjoyed it so much we booked it again when offered. In full disclosure we got an AMAZING deal that we couldn't pass up. The crossing was originally scheduled for the end of March but was moved up two weeks. We found out at the end of the crossing that it was to complete a 10-day dry dock before SP began her Med ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Very good with a few hiccups

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
russg140
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We got an offer from WS for the Eastbound TA as a prior cruiser and it truly was an offer we couldn't refuse. We had always wanted to try the power yachts (or as someone I know calls them "baby Seaborns" since the boats used to be owned by SB). We opted for a BS1 on Deck 5. Up front let me state that we have already booked the same crossing for next year in the same cabin - we loved it that ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Atlantic Crossing

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
mss289r
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Great trip! Thirteen days at sea and away from chaos of USA. The crew were phenomenal and really care about customer service. Beautiful suite with Juliet balcony. It was really nice to sleep with door open and the sound of the waves. We had smooth sailing virtually the entire trip. Being in the middle of the Atlantic and waited on so well was such a wonderful experience. The meals, ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Lots of things right about this trip

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
Ormond Beach 321
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to try a transAtlantic cruise and the 13-day trip from San Juan to Lisbon seemed perfect. We had delightful weather the first 10 days, interesting weather the last three. Our bad that we didn't realize that the trip was as much for maintenance as for our pleasure, so we can't complain that deck crews were occasionally in the way of outside activities. The cuisine was perfect. The wine ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Adventure of the Seas Transatlantic

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Adventure of the Seas

User Avatar
BENBOOKS
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Adventure of the Seas Review: Transatlantic San Juan, Puerto Rico (21 April 2013) to Southampton (5 May 2013) We live in New Orleans. We drove to Houston to visit our daughter and family and to leave our dog while we went on the cruise. We flew from Houston Hobby to Orlando. The Air Trans flight was about 80% empty and was quite enjoyable. I was surprised to have a luggage charge since Southwest ...
Sail Date: April 2013

Above Par

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Caribbean Princess

User Avatar
Holomoku
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed with the Captain and Cruise Director before and both did the same high quality job as before. Captain Mancuso made some decisions for our safety and comfort that did result in the Port of Dublin stop being shortened, but that was fine with us. Better safe and enjoying a smoother sail than have the entire day in one of the Ports. Nothing is guaranteed when sailing the world's ...
Sail Date: April 2012

