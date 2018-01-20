San Juan to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
19 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 19 San Juan to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Waist of money

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

User Avatar
Cathe3
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The ship was nice, but it is made for seniors. I am an active senior but I spent most of my time in the room. I paid for 3 excursions and got to do none of them. In all, I lost over $1000 on excursions. They are not worth it. Just shop in the city near the ship. When reporting the excursions, the manager insinuated that we were stupid and should have known and if we didn't, it showed that we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Overpriced Carnival cruise for children

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wonder

User Avatar
paylayale80
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My 3 year old had the time of her life, but I was disappointed. The Disney Oceaneer club for kids was fantastic and the nursery was also good. The adult entertainment and activities were awful. The buffet was better than average, but the main dining room, Pinocchio's Pizza, and the grill was bad to mediocre. If you don't have a rewards status on Disney, you can forget about booking any specialty ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

One of our top 3 cruises

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
We4lv2trvl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Beautiful ship with large cabins and plenty of public spaces to get away. Lots of restaurants, but food choices were somewhat limited. Like most cruises, there were minor issues along the way, but we really enjoyed this cruise. Embarkation seemed a bit disjointed with multiple stops. Staggered times based on suite category meant no big lines and cabins immediately ready. Our boarding ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Cuba Spectacular

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Silver Wind

User Avatar
Watermelon1963
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We found this trip at a great price on Vacations to go. We chose Silversea Silverwind because it was going to Cuba. We had never even heard of Silversea and were excited to enjoy this trip. We went with a group of 8 friends. We flew to San Juan and were familiar with their port and were curious as to which slip/dock we would be loading on to. We were in walking distance to the pier and grabbed ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Just right for 4 nights

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Jewel of the Seas

User Avatar
seawolfie
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

As one of the smaller Royal Caribbean ships, this was perfect for a 4 night cruise. There was enough to do but not too much. All the staff I encountered seemed friendly and committed to helping us have a good time. As a smaller ship, the pool areas were not as crowded as other ships which was nice. However, the hot tubs tended to be a little more crowded. I spent half a day at sea sitting out ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Back to back cruising

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Wonder

User Avatar
Freedom46
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I was invited at the last minute to join a friend. We had an inside cabin on deck 5. I usually sail balconies, so I was a bit weary. Cabin was great, amenities great, Service second to none. Any issues that did arise were dealt with promptly most times. One thing I felt like on my recent cruises with the other lines (Celebrity mostly) was that I was a burden to the staff, the buffet area ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Standard Inside Stateroom

Great bargain but below Celebrity standards

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
Tanito
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A very low fare made us take this cruise at the last minute ,the condition of the bathroom floor in need of new caulking and water leaking from the shower was a letdown. The ship is old and needs an upgrade,the food is better than the other lines, the shows were very good but there was very little to do during the 3 sea days.Our cabin attendant wasn`t as good as we expected but the service in ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View 6

Not up to Celebrity standards

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
SoCruisey
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It was to be our second Celebrity cruise; the first being on the Reflection a year ago. We loved the Celebrity experience and despite being Platinum on another line, we decided to jump ship to Celebrity. The amenities, food, service, decor, other passengers, activities, etc. really sold us on Celebrity. We knew going into our cruise on the Summit that some things would be different due to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Still Good But Slipping

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
J80crew
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We like to escape New England in the winter, and for the past ten years, that’s been a Celebrity cruise. We prefer the M class ships, so when Summit became available for this “repositioning” cruise, we signed up a year ago. Of course, the devastation from the hurricanes forced some changes and some worries, but things went pretty smoothly. The hotel we had booked in San Juan stayed open and was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Best Cruise Yet!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
GrayMaineCruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was easily the best cruise vacation ever, and the best vacation ever. Despite missing one port (Nassau) due to weather, and an itinerary change from when we first booked (St. Maarten swapped for Antigua), it was just perfect. The staff all provided excellent and friendly service. Summit is a wonderful ship. My wife and I are still somewhat novice cruisers, this one was our third. Our two ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from San Juan to the Bahamas
San Juan to the Bahamas Jewel of the Seas Cruise Reviews
San Juan to the Bahamas Jewel of the Seas Cruise Reviews
San Juan to the Bahamas Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews
San Juan to the Bahamas Silver Wind Cruise Reviews
San Juan to the Bahamas Disney Magic Cruise Reviews
San Juan to the Bahamas Carnival Liberty Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.