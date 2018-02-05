Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Queen Elizabeth

Have cruised Royal Caribbean HAL and Princess. This was our first Cunard experience. Ship was elegant but not glitzy. Service was excellent but very much “this is Cunard and this is how it’s done”. We thought the food was the best we have ever had on a cruise. Cabin was good but think it may have been slightly smaller than the other ships we have been on. Enjoyed the shows in the Royal Court. ...