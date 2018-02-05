My husband and I were really excited to be on the Queen Victoria for 80 nights, celebrating our anniversary and both of our birthdays on board.
We did not realize, one could just do a “leg”, so we went from San Francisco to Southampton.
We did not know this, among other things, because Cunard apparently is very good at giving no information about anything!
I’m talking about, months ...
This ship gave us an up close and personal experience with the Panama Canal. The ship was just the right size for efficiency, all the staff was amazing. The entertainment was great, needed a little more variety for daytime, and not just shopping. Food was OK, loved the Movies under the stars, and all the nooks and crannies to spend my day relaxing if I wish. We were in B612, and loved having a ...
We choose this ship and cruise as it fitted with the locations and time. The ship was very nice, cabins without a doubt dated and in need of a makeover but perfectly clean and adequate. Beds and pillows very comfy. The main areas have had a refurb and the Atrium is very smart. Staff very friendly and helpful, nothing was too much trouble. The food in Horizons, excellent so much choice all day ...
We wanted a winter cruise to warmer climes and a chance to transit the Panama Canal.
Pros:
-Our Coral Princess cabin was very quiet and comfortable, entirely adequate. The Promenade Deck was a delight, great place to walk, nice deck chairs to relax in, great viewing of the Panama Canal.
-Dinners in the main dining room were outstanding. Had seafood virtually every meal, the staff was ...
Only ship doing full Panama Canal transit at time of the booking.
May be the first person to loose weight on a cruise ship
Ship just came out of dry dock. Suppose to be in Ft Lauderdale night before cruise but didn't arrive until 10 am cruise day prior to cruise. Long wait in terminal. Ship was dirty. Mud / salt on cabin balcony walls & floor. Finally used pool towels to clean area and ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary, and Princess is our go to cruise line. Our cabin was standard Princess, small and efficient with a tiny bathroom and shower. The crew was great and helpful. They seemed like a happy crew. We think the entertainment was very good compared to our past cruises on Princess. There were some very talented singers and dancers. The food was uneven; ...
Exceptional Princess entertainment. We also enjoyed Crooners most every night with David Moore. The Princess orchestra did an amazing job with all of the entertainers. Our mini-suite was a plus-loved the larger balcony and bathroom. Steward service by Khus was efficient and friendly on the 10th deck. The guitarist-Danny- provided great music in the Wheelhouse. The lectures were ...
I choose this cruise because if the itineray ie full transit of the Panama Canal
Overall the cruise was good although st night time it was dead definetly an older age group on this type of cruise
Embarkation was quick and smooth. the ship itself is okay but dated. the cabin okay smaller than I am used to and the shower far too small - bathroom floor ended up soaking every night ...
My husband and I were passengers on the Queen Elizabeth for the San Francisco to Sydney Cruise which took place on February 5, 2018 to February 28, 2018 to celebrate our 50th Wedding Anniversary. This was meant to be a trip of a lifetime. We are both in our mid/end-70’s and generally in good health, up to date with our vaccines, and pride ourselves on our immune strengthening nutrition. We truly ...
Have cruised Royal Caribbean HAL and Princess. This was our first Cunard experience. Ship was elegant but not glitzy. Service was excellent but very much “this is Cunard and this is how it’s done”. We thought the food was the best we have ever had on a cruise. Cabin was good but think it may have been slightly smaller than the other ships we have been on. Enjoyed the shows in the Royal Court. ...