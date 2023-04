Review for American Jazz to North America River

This is a brand new itinerary and a new cruise for me. I have been on several American Cruise Line cruises, and they keep getting better and better. I'm a wine lover, so this trip was perfect. The wine on board was great, and the excursions took you right to the heart of wine country. My favorite excursion was the Napa Valley wine train- a trip I have always wanted to take. There were also lots ...