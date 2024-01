Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Crown Princess

Crown Princess Cruise, October 22, 2023 We had transfers from SFO to the ship. On the way to the ship, all went well until we arrived at the pier. There was a long line to get into the building and it seemed to be held up for no apparent reason. When we finally were allowed to proceed, we went to the check in area and looked for the priority line for Elite passengers. We could not find one ...