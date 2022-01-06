  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
286 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 286 San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

It is a Miracle this ship has good reviews.

Review for Carnival Miracle to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
jimb0s
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary because it was out of and back to San Francisco. SF is our home port so there was no flying and only 1 hour by BART. The other part of our decision and the prime factor is we got to play golf on Santa Catalina in beautiful Avalon. Those alone was were the pluses. Lines to get onboard were not organized although they tried to make it so. You were to show up at 1/2 hour ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Interior with French Door (obstructed views)

5 Day SF to Catalina & Ensenada

Review for Carnival Miracle to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Z0nker
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Now that the Carnival Miracle is homeported in San Francisco, we couldn’t resist taking her for a spin. San Francisco is a beautiful city to sail from and cruising without flying saves time and money. From the pool deck you’ll have magnificent views of downtown, Coit Tower, Alcatraz and the Bay Bridge. You also pass under the Golden Gate Bridge during the sail away party. It’s all good! The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Fun Memorial Weekend Getaway to Catalina & Ensenada

Review for Carnival Miracle to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
sfgenato
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I saw the Carnival Miracle departing San Francisco on it's first scheduled service from the City as a new home port. The ship looked attractive, I went home and looked up the ship, found this itinerary, the price was right, so I booked it on the spur of the moment. I live about ten minute walk from the San Francisco terminal, I don't have a car, so I welcome another ship home based in San ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Mexico on Ruby Princess

Review for Ruby Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Jetty John
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Finally were able to go on a cruise following the Covid moratorium. We enjoyed it immensely. Never disappointed with the crew of Princess ships. Friendly, courteous, professional; the best! The food on board was really good. Service staff so attentive and friendly, made dining and eating in the buffet a good experience. We were a little disappointed that the International Café didn't have ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Treaty Like Royalty

Review for Ruby Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
CaliGirl55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it sailed from SF and we wanted to have a warm weather vacation. We were pleasantly surprised that we were sailing with only 1/3 passenger capacity. 95% of the time we were the only people on an elevator. Crew and all members were exceptional with their helpfulness and service. It was very reassuring to know everyone on the ship was vaxed and boosted for Covid 19. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony

Getting back to cruising is a Great Vacation!

Review for Ruby Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Nancy Jean yarbrough
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this date because we wanted to get away from Bay Area rain and winds. We had sunny days and no rain on our cruise! We liked this time as most children were in school with hardly any on the ship. We felt Princess is doing everything they can to keep passengers safe. Most Princess staff did not go off the ship at ports keeping less people to possibly get COVID. Ruby Princess staff was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

40 Days, 40 Nights, No Paired Animals

Review for Ruby Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
VibeGuy
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

We chose this cruise because we had already been onboard for 30 nights and we just couldn’t face packing and going home, plus we wanted to take another stab at exploring Manzanillo and getting ridiculously good tacos at Tacos Gardenias in Cabo San Lucas. This proved to be an excellent strategy. The trip was similar to the sailing of 12/17, but with the advantage of fewer guests and new and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Traveled with disabled person

More California! More Cabo! Fewer Passengers

Review for Ruby Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
VibeGuy
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

We were previously on the B2B of the previous two 10-night sailings - see below for the comprehensive reviews. My husband and I were full of holiday cheer and craft cocktails when I looked at the forecast at home, considered how much fun we’d had on the previous two sailings, and threw caution to the wind, booking this voyage while onboard. While we wanted sun and fun, let’s be clear - it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Traveled with disabled person

Poor Service, Diner-quality Food, Ship Could Use Some TLC

Review for Ruby Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
vmbinexile
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I used to cruise quite often, when cruising was a relatively new travel option. I took an hiatus for a while and discovered what this travel form has mutated into is not for anyone who has expectations a beyond Motel 6 level of service and food on par with a mediocre, local diner. All of this is presented in smart uniforms, making a great show to encourage generous tipping. If this is what ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

Covid on Board

Review for Ruby Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
sacbob
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this Cruise because we did not have to fly to the Port. We have cruised with Princess many times ( Elite ). Our group of 6 hired a private driver for door to door service. The embarking went smooth. The passenger count was less then the Crew. The staff worked very very hard to welcome the passengers. The food quality was not very good. The entertainment on board was exceptional. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

