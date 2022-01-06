Review for Carnival Miracle to Mexican Riviera

We chose this itinerary because it was out of and back to San Francisco. SF is our home port so there was no flying and only 1 hour by BART. The other part of our decision and the prime factor is we got to play golf on Santa Catalina in beautiful Avalon. Those alone was were the pluses. Lines to get onboard were not organized although they tried to make it so. You were to show up at 1/2 hour ...