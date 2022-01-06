We chose this itinerary because it was out of and back to San Francisco. SF is our home port so there was no flying and only 1 hour by BART. The other part of our decision and the prime factor is we got to play golf on Santa Catalina in beautiful Avalon. Those alone was were the pluses.
Lines to get onboard were not organized although they tried to make it so. You were to show up at 1/2 hour ...
I saw the Carnival Miracle departing San Francisco on it's first scheduled service from the City as a new home port. The ship looked attractive, I went home and looked up the ship, found this itinerary, the price was right, so I booked it on the spur of the moment. I live about ten minute walk from the San Francisco terminal, I don't have a car, so I welcome another ship home based in San ...
Now that the Carnival Miracle is homeported in San Francisco, we couldn’t resist taking her for a spin. San Francisco is a beautiful city to sail from and cruising without flying saves time and money. From the pool deck you’ll have magnificent views of downtown, Coit Tower, Alcatraz and the Bay Bridge. You also pass under the Golden Gate Bridge during the sail away party. It’s all good! The ...
Finally were able to go on a cruise following the Covid moratorium. We enjoyed it immensely. Never disappointed with the crew of Princess ships. Friendly, courteous, professional; the best!
The food on board was really good. Service staff so attentive and friendly, made dining and eating in the buffet a good experience. We were a little disappointed that the International Café didn't have ...
We chose this cruise because it sailed from SF and we wanted to have a warm weather vacation.
We were pleasantly surprised that we were sailing with only 1/3 passenger capacity. 95% of the time we were the only people on an elevator. Crew and all members were exceptional with their helpfulness and service. It was very reassuring to know everyone on the ship was vaxed and boosted for Covid 19. ...
We chose this date because we wanted to get away from Bay Area rain and winds. We had sunny days and no rain on our cruise! We liked this time as most children were in school with hardly any on the ship. We felt Princess is doing everything they can to keep passengers safe. Most Princess staff did not go off the ship at ports keeping less people to possibly get COVID. Ruby Princess staff was very ...
We chose this cruise because we had already been onboard for 30 nights and we just couldn’t face packing and going home, plus we wanted to take another stab at exploring Manzanillo and getting ridiculously good tacos at Tacos Gardenias in Cabo San Lucas. This proved to be an excellent strategy.
The trip was similar to the sailing of 12/17, but with the advantage of fewer guests and new and ...
We were previously on the B2B of the previous two 10-night sailings - see below for the comprehensive reviews. My husband and I were full of holiday cheer and craft cocktails when I looked at the forecast at home, considered how much fun we’d had on the previous two sailings, and threw caution to the wind, booking this voyage while onboard. While we wanted sun and fun, let’s be clear - it was ...
I used to cruise quite often, when cruising was a relatively new travel option. I took an hiatus for a while and discovered what this travel form has mutated into is not for anyone who has expectations a beyond Motel 6 level of service and food on par with a mediocre, local diner. All of this is presented in smart uniforms, making a great show to encourage generous tipping.
If this is what ...
We chose this Cruise because we did not have to fly to the Port. We have cruised with Princess many times ( Elite ).
Our group of 6 hired a private driver for door to door service. The embarking went smooth. The passenger count was less then the Crew. The staff worked very very hard to welcome the passengers. The food quality was not very good. The entertainment on board was exceptional. We ...