We chose this cruise for DW's birthday. We'd been to Hawaii before, but this would be a great second half of a B2B.
I tested positive on test day before turn around and DW tested positive the next day (her birthday).
We went to isolation for 11/10 days and thus missed all of Hawaii except what we could see from our balcony. That wasn't much since most of the ports were working ports and not ...
HAWAII!!!! Beautiful. Everything I imagined and more. San Francisco was just as the media describes. Although we arrived a day early and our hotel was in a great location on Nob Hill, we decided to not go out. Embarkation was confusing. It started late and there was a very long line that we waited in for over two hours. The ship did not get underway until after 7 (instead of 4) and there ...
We chose this cruise as we wanted to visit Hawaii and the ruby princess seemed like a nice ship.
Embarkment - well what a disaster everyone turned up to embark at the same time which led to massive queues everywhere total chaos took us over 4 long hours to get on board. No apologies no information just felt we were left to get on with it. When we did eventually get on board our madellion class ...
We chose this cruise to be with friends, and also to be a "bucket list" trip to the Hawaiian Islands. Unfortunately, all the friends had to cancel for various reasons, so we made the cruise as a solo couple.
We require handicapped-accessible accommodations as my wife is scooter bound.
Pre-cruise issue 1: The Medallionclass app
We were supposed to enter our pre-cruise information and ...
Initial booking, BB guaranteed. I specifically stated during booking that I did not want an upgrade. The day after booking and payment, I was upgraded to the cabin I specifically said I didn't want.
The ship was understaffed.
Embarkation / Demarcation – both unacceptable, 2 hours late for each. Check in especially bad because I couldn't do pre-cruise doc's on their App, I was assigned ...
We'd been home for 3 months and decided a trip to Hawaii would be a nice change. We loved Club Class and our mini suite D 504. The only major disappointment was it lacked wall charging plugs on either side of the bed to charge our IPads and cell phones.
The entertainment was a mixed bag. The one standout was Jassen Allen from Las Vegas. His show was terrific. The two Princess production ...
16 of us decided to do this Hawaii Cruise even though most of us have done this cruise at least once in the past. After the 2 year Covid break, we so look forward to this cruise. However, right from embarkation, there were issues...
Long line at the pier. Most passengers were seniors, some with walkers, with wheelchairs. No matter, the line stretched 100+ and we waited for more than an hour. ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to do the 15 day Hawaiian for our 70th birthday. So excited.
Day of embarkation, waited over 2 hours to get into building, thank goodness it wasn't raining (San Francisco).
Ship is small and does need repair.
I think they were very understaffed with this cruise. Our cabin steward and our main dining servers were fantastic. However, the ...
Worst cruise I have ever experienced. There were ZERO covid precautions/enforcement to help protect us from getting COVID-19. Princess' lack of concern for infecting guests gave my family COVID-19. Princess did NOT protect their passengers/crew. Many people were sick on the ship and the crew just pretended it wasn't happening. Even after being notified that my party members contracted covid (from ...
We had been trying to go on this cruise since April 2020 and were so excited to be finally going to celebrate our 25th (now 27th) anniversary. Our mini suite was spacious and our room steward was very nice and attentive. We did a vow renewal which was extremely special. We aren’t ones who need to always be doing something and spent a fair amount of time just relaxing/reading in our room or one of ...