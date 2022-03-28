  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
San Francisco to Hawaii Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
275 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 275 San Francisco to Hawaii Cruise Reviews

Missed Hawaii because of positive test

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
wrred31036
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for DW's birthday. We'd been to Hawaii before, but this would be a great second half of a B2B. I tested positive on test day before turn around and DW tested positive the next day (her birthday). We went to isolation for 11/10 days and thus missed all of Hawaii except what we could see from our balcony. That wasn't much since most of the ports were working ports and not ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Hawaii & Covid

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
Mary Lou L
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

HAWAII!!!! Beautiful. Everything I imagined and more. San Francisco was just as the media describes. Although we arrived a day early and our hotel was in a great location on Nob Hill, we decided to not go out. Embarkation was confusing. It started late and there was a very long line that we waited in for over two hours. The ship did not get underway until after 7 (instead of 4) and there ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite with Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Not up to expectations

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
Torfaenwesty
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as we wanted to visit Hawaii and the ruby princess seemed like a nice ship. Embarkment - well what a disaster everyone turned up to embark at the same time which led to massive queues everywhere total chaos took us over 4 long hours to get on board. No apologies no information just felt we were left to get on with it. When we did eventually get on board our madellion class ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Ship was good - Cruise lost points before we set sail

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
wgmiller
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to be with friends, and also to be a "bucket list" trip to the Hawaiian Islands. Unfortunately, all the friends had to cancel for various reasons, so we made the cruise as a solo couple. We require handicapped-accessible accommodations as my wife is scooter bound. Pre-cruise issue 1: The Medallionclass app We were supposed to enter our pre-cruise information and ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Traveled with disabled person

IT Management should be fired

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
mhaughton
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Initial booking, BB guaranteed. I specifically stated during booking that I did not want an upgrade. The day after booking and payment, I was upgraded to the cabin I specifically said I didn't want. The ship was understaffed. Embarkation / Demarcation – both unacceptable, 2 hours late for each. Check in especially bad because I couldn't do pre-cruise doc's on their App, I was assigned ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Wonderful cruise and lovely ship but Princess Covid testing, reporting and prevention policies and procedures are disappointingly poor

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
gymswim
10+ Cruises

We'd been home for 3 months and decided a trip to Hawaii would be a nice change. We loved Club Class and our mini suite D 504. The only major disappointment was it lacked wall charging plugs on either side of the bed to charge our IPads and cell phones. The entertainment was a mixed bag. The one standout was Jassen Allen from Las Vegas. His show was terrific. The two Princess production ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Most Unhappy Cruise Trip with Princess

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
Agedpea
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

16 of us decided to do this Hawaii Cruise even though most of us have done this cruise at least once in the past. After the 2 year Covid break, we so look forward to this cruise. However, right from embarkation, there were issues... Long line at the pier. Most passengers were seniors, some with walkers, with wheelchairs. No matter, the line stretched 100+ and we waited for more than an hour. ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointed in Hawaiian ports

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
2blessed
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to do the 15 day Hawaiian for our 70th birthday. So excited. Day of embarkation, waited over 2 hours to get into building, thank goodness it wasn't raining (San Francisco). Ship is small and does need repair. I think they were very understaffed with this cruise. Our cabin steward and our main dining servers were fantastic. However, the ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Covid Super Spreader Ship (Princess does not care!)

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
clubtreehouse
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Worst cruise I have ever experienced. There were ZERO covid precautions/enforcement to help protect us from getting COVID-19. Princess' lack of concern for infecting guests gave my family COVID-19. Princess did NOT protect their passengers/crew. Many people were sick on the ship and the crew just pretended it wasn't happening. Even after being notified that my party members contracted covid (from ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

First time cruisers

Review for Ruby Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
Mortalgroove
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We had been trying to go on this cruise since April 2020 and were so excited to be finally going to celebrate our 25th (now 27th) anniversary. Our mini suite was spacious and our room steward was very nice and attentive. We did a vow renewal which was extremely special. We aren’t ones who need to always be doing something and spent a fair amount of time just relaxing/reading in our room or one of ...
Sail Date: March 2022

