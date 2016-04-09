I am in the middle of a 67 day HAL cruise from the states all around Australia. This is a bucket list cruise, until HAL put holes in my bucket. No on-board passengers while sailing from the states were allowed to book any excursions in future ports of AU until we reached Sydney. Meanwhile close to 1500 passengers boarding in Sydney had been booking excursions from home, resulting in all good ...
This cruise was to celebrate our 50th anniversary and we had always wanted to travel to Tahiti and French Polynesia, plus the stops in Hawaii were also of interest. We have been to Hawaii before and were looking forward to Maui as we have some favorite spots there we wanted to visit, plus had never been to Kauai.
This was the unfortunate cruise that lost power and sat in Honolulu for ...
We found what we believed to be and should have been a once in a lifetime 18 day paradise cruise to the South Pacific. It was an anniversary so we went big and purchased a Vista Suite. Left from San Diego on Nov 1 for a wonderful 5 day cruise aboard the Regatta to Honolulu. Schedule was one day on Honolulu, then to Kauai for a day, Maui for most of a day, a 4 day cruise to Farakova then to ...
Wanted to visit hawaii and french polynesia.
oceania cruise line arranged this wonderful itinerary prior to our cruise from san diego to tahiti, november 1 to 19, 2017.
My husband and i are seasoned cruisers having 24 cruises under our belts, 2 with oceania. On this cruise the first 5 days across to honolulu we had no air conditioning or hot water. Safe not working.
food which was, for ...
We wanted to visit Hawaii and French Polynesia and the time fit in with our schedule.
I am writing in Papeete Tahiti Airport, for a flight that doesn’t leave for 10 hours. Oceania Cruise Line arranged this wonderful itinerary prior to our cruise from San Diego to Tahiti, November 1 to 19, 2017.
My wife and I are seasoned cruisers having 24 cruises under our belts, 3 with Oceania. On this ...
We had cruised from san diego on a 19 day cruise to hawaii and tahiti. we stopped in honolulu for a day and left at 12 midnight. . approx. 2 to 3 in the morning ; i found the room to be very stuffy.. Soon afterward the captain got on the pa to inform us they had lost all power on the ship and ship was dead in the water.. worse than that the aux. Power would not go on ... Therefore the captain ...
We chose this cruise because of the 8 ports scheduled and the area. Due to a power failure we were tugged back to Oahu in the middle of the night, no lights, no toilets, and we were evacuated to the 9th deck in our pajamas and jackets for 4 hours. We were stuck in Oahu for 3 days while the ship was "fixed". There was a fire on board during that time with no explanation given. 3 ports were ...
This cruise was chosen strictly for itinerary, which was a long-held dream come true. The ship and cabin got very old, very fast. Surely, the cuisine could have more variety -- all those chefs that claim to have input! Cabin attendants were superb -- could not do enough for us. Wish they had a better product to offer. The terrifying toilet (watch out!) and the much-too-heavy bath door destroy ...
We needed a cruise to return home to Sydney & the Noordam was leaving at the right time.
We have never sailed on a HAL ship before, it was not our first cruise.
Found the ship very nice, inside cabin very roomy & great service from our room stewards,
The Buffett section was very nice & a good variety of food with exceptional service, the dinning room was also very good, liked the bit you ...
Since I was a child I wanted to go to French Polynesia because a cousin of mine was there for 6 months and he told us wonderful things about the life in the Island. I also particularly wanted to visit Kiribati (Fanning Islands) and Rarotonga in Cook Islands but the weather was so bad that we could not visit these two places.
Let me start saying that my friend with whom I travel and I became 4 ...