  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

San Diego to Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
56 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 56 San Diego to Pacific Coastal Cruise Reviews

Pleasant California Coastal Cruise on a Beautiful Ship

Review for Koningsdam to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were skeptical about cruising on the Konigsdam. This was our twelfth cruise on Holland America and we tend to enjoy the smaller ships (e.g., Zaandam, Westerdam) more than Holland’s larger ships. (Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam). However, when the September cruise we had booked on the Zuiderdam was cancelled, we chose the same itinerary on the Konigsdam. We were pleasantly surprised with the ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Vista Suite with Verandah

Mostly fine...

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Cornick
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first time on Celebrity. We choose this cruise because of the itinerary, repositioning cruise up the West Coast. We flew into San Diego and spent a few days there, and then a few days in Vancouver at the end of the cruise. Embarkation and disembarkation were fine/typical. The ship is beautiful, the clientele a little older. We were among the youngest at 54. We loved the suspended ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2B

Pacific Coastal Cruise

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
whitbob
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We typically cruise for destinations and tours, but we live in Southern California, and picked this trip just to relax. We have been to all of the cities, some of them numerous times, so we did not book any shore excursions. We did get off the ship in every port, but toured about on our own in each location. Embarkation: We did receive an email advise us the there could be delays in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

9 night Pacific Coastal Cruise

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
JohnB2628
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Have just disembarked the Celebrity Eclipse following a 9 night Pacific Coastal Cruise from San Diego to Vancouver. We chose this cruise because we had sailed on the Eclipse 3 time previously and liked the itinerary. On embarking the ship we were greeted with the customary glass of champagne (make the most of it as it’s the last freebie you will get). The first thing I would say is that ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Without a doubt the worst cruise I have ever had on a Celebrity vessel

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
hverne
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Choose this cruise based on previous experiences with Celebrity plus ports. It was a mistake, This was he most disorganized, poorly managed ship I have sailed on. My mistake, don't cruise this far north this early in the year. It was freezing! Also don't cruise out of San Diego, their port facilities are completely inadequate. We wound up eating in the buffet most meals, due to the low ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Ship beautiful, bad concierge cabins had to move, bad concierge, food average

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
oakley1129
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are experienced cruisers (12 +), second time with Celebrity. We selected this itinerary for the Pacific San Diego to Vancouver route. My brother & his wife traveling with us, first time on Celebrity. Concierge cabins 2138 & 2140 on deck 12. We picked these so that we could have a combined balcony which worked great the first day. Until the trouble started with the excessive noise above us from ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Food was a disappointment

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Tanito
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We liked the itinerary and had not visited the West Coast since the 80`s.We got to San Diego a day early and enjoyed the city.Didn`t stop in Monterrey due to the heavy seas and the water was rough up to Seattle.Got two and half days in San Francisco and had a good time.The stop in Astoria Oregon should be eliminated and the extra time spent in Seattle a beautiful city.Victoria was great too.We ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

You Got Us Twice BUT NEVER AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
bluetriangle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The itinerary of the cruise up the pacific coast to Vancouver was exactly what we wanted and in spite of a disaster on another cruise on the sister ship (Summit) we booked. From the embarkation at the port of San Diego, which was almost like a third world country port, to the embarkation in Vancouver was a tribute to total ineptitude. We had a dining room table for 11 but from the first night ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View 7

I left my heart in San Fran

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Whitefield Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary, we had never visited any of these ports before and were looking forward to new places to see. After a long 10.5 hr flight we cleared US customs in record time and as we had booked the Celebrity package were taken to our hotel. As scheduled we were collected from our hotel and transferred to the port again this was part of our package. we then had to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Family Ocean View with Balcony

San Diego to Vancouver 10 day

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
kinghr
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose primarily based on itinerary . Embarkation in San Diego was the worst and longest of any cruise taken. From what we heard ,this is a Port of San Diego issue ,not Celebrity. In general ,no real complaints. First cruise on Celebrity ,and seemed there were a large number of passengers who had multiple cruises and had status. There were more "elite/suite" areas and events than I have ever ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from San Diego to Pacific Coastal
San Diego to Pacific Coastal Jewel of the Seas Cruise Reviews
San Diego to Pacific Coastal Jewel of the Seas Cruise Reviews
San Diego to Pacific Coastal Zaandam Cruise Reviews
San Diego to Pacific Coastal Oosterdam Cruise Reviews
San Diego to Pacific Coastal Celebrity Eclipse Cruise Reviews
San Diego to Pacific Coastal Koningsdam Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.