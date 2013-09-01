We booked this a few months ago after reading how it was going COVID-wise on cruise ships. Cruise was so good that we booked a B2B and got a certificate for another. We were in Aqua cabin 9112. Please feel free to ask questions.
- COVOD Testing. Flying to San Diego from Florida a few days early meant we needed to do the tests away from home. We purchased three of the Celebrity recommended ...
My husband and I always wanted to go to Hawaii but we don't like long flights. The cruise was round trip to from and to San Diego. We were able to spend several days in San Diego prior to the cruise. We rented a car and drove up the coastline of California stopping in several towns. Entertainment and service on the ship was exceptional. The ship did a night time cruise around the big island to ...
Everything you have read about the San Diego to Ensenada transfer on Cruise Critic is true, but probably understated. It was the main topic of conversation at the Cruise Critic RollCall get-together, when the cruise director asked for comments or questions.
Try to imagine being in a giant warehouse with 2,000 other people, with one set of bathrooms, no signs telling people where to check in, no ...
Preface: This review was composed by weatherguy on Saturday, October 12, 2013, and covers my personal cruising experience on cruise ship, Celebrity Millennium's 15-Night Panama Canal cruise between the travelling dates of September 22 to October 7, 2013. I will furnish a shortened version, and then followed by a lengthier, detailed version for those who crave more details.
1.) Shortened, ...
Last month my family and I travelled on the Celebrity Millenium from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale via the Panama Canal. We had read many reviews about the ship, I found most were quite negative so we were a little apprehensive about our trip.
We didn't need to be. I could not believe how amazing the ship was and the staff couldn't have been more attentive.
We were a party of 14 people - 8 adults ...
This cruise was the best vacation/trip that I have ever taken. My wife and I traveled with another couple and were in Aqua Class with a premium drink package. We arrived in San Diego a day early and had a awesome time at Seaport Village, Midway Aircraft Carrier and the Gaslamp District. We had a room at the Manchester Hyatt overlooking the Port of San Diego. I woke up about 5:00 am the morning of ...
Phenomenal trip, longest cruise we've been on. Purchased one premium beverage package as wife does not drink as much as me. Cabin was great, in elevator hallway, but minimum noise. Joining cruise critic a few months prior made all the difference. We met so many great folks from all over the world. One of our new friends won an upgrade to a penthouse suite during day one bingo. She invited a bunch ...
Sailed twice before on Millenium. Not a noticeable difference except for a couple of bars and the small movie theater is gone. Food has finally improved after a dramatic deterioration over the past several years. Dining room for "anytime dining" was efficient. In buffet, same food every day but plenty of variety so who cares? Lines too long for sandwiches at lunch. Only 2 sandwich makers. ...
- We had a great time on our Celebrity Millennium Panama Canal cruise. Our embarkation in San Diego went smoothly - the quickest embarkation we have ever had (this was our 10th cruise - 5th cruise line). The number of employees per passenger (and level of service) seemed greater on this cruise than any of our others. Initially, we had a problem with our air conditioning (the ship had just come ...
Embarkation in San Diego was flawless. The cruise terminal is within sight of the airport, and a Rite-Aid drug store for last minute Cokes and forgotten toiletries is just a short walk away.
The ship itself is nice. It never felt crowded- much different than the feel of Carnival's Magic (for example). Food service was fine, with the quality and delivery of food in the dining certainly ...