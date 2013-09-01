Review for Celebrity Millennium to Panama Canal & Central America

Last month my family and I travelled on the Celebrity Millenium from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale via the Panama Canal. We had read many reviews about the ship, I found most were quite negative so we were a little apprehensive about our trip. We didn't need to be. I could not believe how amazing the ship was and the staff couldn't have been more attentive. We were a party of 14 people - 8 adults ...