Weakest link in our cruise has been the excursions, not as described, bus broke down in Costa Rica w a 2 hr delay. Tour Cartagena Columbia listed as 3.5 hrs lasted over 4.5 hours w no food or cafe stops available. Onboard bars running out of my favorite beer and 12oz waters is disappointing. Despite purchasing Have It All package my account has been charged incorrectly for drinks several times. ...
This was a 14 day Panama Canal journey from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale. Zaandam is a smaller ship and doesn't have a lot of "bells and whistles" but has a lot to offer. Passengers were on the older side and only 14 or so children on board. Staff and crew were excellent. Never a long wait for a drink or to get something from the Lido buffet.
Pools and hot tubs were never really very ...
Chose this ship for the itinerary. Big mistake. Dated in all ways.So lacking in accessible features I can't believe it's ADA compliant. They are carrying wheelchair guests off the ship by hand. In the tiny casino you may earn enough points to qualify for free drinks while playing. But....
Good luck finding a server. Few activities on seadays. You are expected to amuse yourself.
Entertainment ...
We chose this 17 day cruise because we wanted to go through the Panama Canal. We took a Holland America sponsored Zip Line tour in Costa Rica(41) of us. A torrential rain was predicted, but we were not made aware nor was the tour canceled.Dangerous rain including lightening dumped on us during the Zip Line. Of course, we were attached to metal lines with metal equipment. There was a flood of the ...
We have sailed many times with HAL as well as other lines from Regent and Crystal to NCL and Carnival. HAL has always offered large suites at reasonable cost, but this cruise showed they are cutting corners everywhere. Some examples: Lunch menu in dining room never changes. Dinner there has a very limited menu with changes: additional charges for many items, e.g., shrimp cocktail now $8.50 ...
We sailed on HA from San Diego through the Panama Canal departing on 10/06/21 on Nieuw Amsterdam which was the continuation of the ship's Alaska cruises that marked HA return to North American cruises after pandemic. While the cruise was certainly a decent value there were some issues that made it less so than the same trip on HA in 2018. Most notably are the surcharges on food in the dining room ...
This is our 7th cruise.We had a signature suite. Other cruises have been 14 day transatlantic on Celeberity, Princess, and Royal Caribbean. This ranks last on our ratings. Pros: Crew all very friendly, pleasant, helpful and seem to be very happy. Food was very good at first. Canned music was subtle and unobtrusive.Cons: Too many to list but here are the main ones. Ship is very tired and not well ...
We wanted a cruise where we didn’t have airfare to contend with. We can drive from Phoenix to San Diego, leave our car in a hotel that stores it for free, and take the free shuttle from the Best Western Yacht Harbor ($137 a night) to the cruise port. Perfect. This was only seven days but it only cost $1249 so we were very happy with that part of it.
We love absolutely everything about this ship ...
We sailed on the Holland-America Oosterdam’s 18-day Panama Canal cruise (January 15-February 5, 2020) from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale. My wife and I are in our 70’s, and we are four-star HAL Mariners.
We had temperatures that were mostly in the 70’s and 80’s and lots and lots of sunshine. (There was very little rain during these 18 days.) We packed sunscreen and some 30% Deet insect repellent ...
I choose Holland America because we do not like the mega ships...I like to feel that we are at sea! I thought the food was the best I have had comparing with other cruise lines. The service was outstanding, friendly and fun. I would be hard pressed to look elsewhere. There was wonderful entertainment in the evening at the Gallery Bar. Two duel pianists played and sang 50's to 90's music. We ...