Saga River Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Saga River Europe Cruise Reviews

Vienna to Budapest

Review for Spirit of the Danube to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
TouristJC
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Unlike the previous reviewer I found the cruise on The Spirit of the Danube to be five star. A lovely new ship with excellent service from the crew. They all worked extremely hard to give all passengers a great holiday. Tea and coffee was available 24 hours a day in the lounge. In the restaurants if anything was needed there was a member of crew to help. If the previous reviewer wasn't happy with ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Not worth the money with poor quality and amateurish service

Review for Spirit of the Danube to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Annabellegrace
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first experience of travelling with Saga and it will probably be the last. The transport to the airport was perfect as was the transfer in Amsterdam. Arriving on the boat at 5 pm having left home 13 hours before, we were told, very abruptly, that afternoon tea had finished at 4.30 pm! This was despite a whole coachload arriving at the same time. Not a good start. It was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Europe Cruise Reviews for Saga River Ships
Spirit of the Danube Europe Cruise Reviews
© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.