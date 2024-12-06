Christos Rei, Lisbon. We managed to cross the 25 April bridge at last after trying to do so for over 20 Years!
Photo Credit: AdeAfloat
The extraordinary coach tor around Fire Mountain, Lanzarote
Photo Credit: AdeAfloat
The volcano in La Palma we last saw erupting from the sea sea at night from a Fred Olsen ship in November 2021
Photo Credit: AdeAfloat
One of many rainbows over Funchal.
Photo Credit: AdeAfloat
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
3 reviews

1-3 of 3 Saga Cruises Southern Caribbean Reviews

Never again

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
meerkats
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Had many cruises with Saga so booked the Christmas one on Dec 2024. Our usual deluxe cabin was noisy at night when at sea. Did not point it out as maintenance does not work in the middle of the night when the banging started. It was cabin on deck 8. Pointed this out to Saga on our return. 30 day cruise was too long even though we were busy doing activities albeit the same ones each day. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Saga Christmas Caribbean Cruise 2024

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Spirit of Adventure

User Avatar
DoItYourself73
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having enjoyed our first Saga Christmas cruise to the Canaries in Dec 2023 we took advantage of their early booking system to book one of only two Standard Adapted rooms for a wheelchair user. We were shocked to discover in 2023 that our Deluxe Adapted room was **exactly** the same in size and detail as the Standard Adapted and because we booked later had to pay £thousands more for no gain. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Saga Discovery New York Christmas and New Year

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

User Avatar
nosapphire
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

People here are wondering why nobody has yet reviewed the Christmas/New Year Spirit of Discovery cruise. It is probably because a high percentage of us found it disappointing. The ship made every port it was scheduled for, mainly on time, and the crew on board were as good as ever, but the overall experience was not up to the standards we expect from Saga. This is a shame, as Saga were always ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Saga Cruises Ships
Spirit of Adventure Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
