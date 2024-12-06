Had many cruises with Saga so booked the Christmas one on Dec 2024. Our usual deluxe cabin was noisy at night when at sea. Did not point it out as maintenance does not work in the middle of the night when the banging started. It was cabin on deck 8. Pointed this out to Saga on our return. 30 day cruise was too long even though we were busy doing activities albeit the same ones each day. We ...
Having enjoyed our first Saga Christmas cruise to the Canaries in Dec 2023 we took advantage of their early booking system to book one of only two Standard Adapted rooms for a wheelchair user. We were shocked to discover in 2023 that our Deluxe Adapted room was **exactly** the same in size and detail as the Standard Adapted and because we booked later had to pay £thousands more for no gain.
We ...
People here are wondering why nobody has yet reviewed the Christmas/New Year Spirit of Discovery cruise. It is probably because a high percentage of us found it disappointing.
The ship made every port it was scheduled for, mainly on time, and the crew on board were as good as ever, but the overall experience was not up to the standards we expect from Saga. This is a shame, as Saga were always ...