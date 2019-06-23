Review for Spirit of Adventure to Norwegian Fjords

Saga cruise to Norway and Svalbard, July 2022: Covid testing and security was efficient at Southampton. SOA is a beautiful ship, decent sized cabins and bathrooms, with everything you could possibly need and if there is something you need just ask for it. Most of the staff are friendly and helpful, but the service in the Main Dining Room can be slow at times. You are asked on entry to MDR if ...