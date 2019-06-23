Saga cruise to Norway and Svalbard, July 2022:
Covid testing and security was efficient at Southampton.
SOA is a beautiful ship, decent sized cabins and bathrooms, with everything you could possibly need and if there is something you need just ask for it. Most of the staff are friendly and helpful, but the service in the Main Dining Room can be slow at times. You are asked on entry to MDR if ...
We really enjoyed this cruise up the coast of Norway to see the Northern Lights. The ship was very luxurious and the facilities wonderful. We felt very looked after. The cabin was excellent and the cabin support crew very helpful and kind
The trips we took went very well including dog sledding(in Alta) and visiting the Polar Park in Narvik. Really enjoyed the speciality restaurants especially ...
We managed to get the last accessible cabin on this sailing. Even if you use a small foldable wheelchair, as I do, Saga insist that you have an accessible cabin (elf and safety), and there aren’t many.
Chauffeured car to Dover was easy, with a short comfort stop on the way.
Our cabin was lovely and comfortable, but with limited storage space. We could have done with a larger dressing table ...