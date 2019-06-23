  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Saga Cruises Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Fishing in Hvalsey Fjord.
A demonstration of remarkable skills.
Church at Qaqortoq.
Beautifully spacious aft promenade deck.
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
3 reviews

1-3 of 3 Saga Cruises Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Beautiful ship, friendly helpful crew

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Dianews3
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Saga cruise to Norway and Svalbard, July 2022: Covid testing and security was efficient at Southampton. SOA is a beautiful ship, decent sized cabins and bathrooms, with everything you could possibly need and if there is something you need just ask for it. Most of the staff are friendly and helpful, but the service in the Main Dining Room can be slow at times. You are asked on entry to MDR if ...
Sail Date: July 2022

Searched for and saw the Northern Lights

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
uklcsr
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We really enjoyed this cruise up the coast of Norway to see the Northern Lights. The ship was very luxurious and the facilities wonderful. We felt very looked after. The cabin was excellent and the cabin support crew very helpful and kind The trips we took went very well including dog sledding(in Alta) and visiting the Polar Park in Narvik. Really enjoyed the speciality restaurants especially ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Lovely cruise on beautiful ship

Review for Spirit Of Discovery to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
silversurf
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We managed to get the last accessible cabin on this sailing. Even if you use a small foldable wheelchair, as I do, Saga insist that you have an accessible cabin (elf and safety), and there aren’t many. Chauffeured car to Dover was easy, with a short comfort stop on the way. Our cabin was lovely and comfortable, but with limited storage space. We could have done with a larger dressing table ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews for Saga Cruises Ships
Spirit of Adventure Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
