We chose the cruise to try out the newish Saga vessel for a cruise to the Med in good weather with several interesting ports of call all of which the cruise provided. While the crew, food wine were excellent the experience was badly let down by the fact that the open aft decks were for much of the time filthy with greasy black soot spots. It didn't seem to matter what the wind direction /speed the ...
We booked this Cruise on the 25 January 2022 as a special birthday celebration which included visiting Sicily and Sardinia the highlights for us. We paid the total, but confirmation of my Travel Insurance was not included until we heard from the Insurance Department. We did receive a call from Saga and gave the requested information. We were told we would be contacted from another colleague. ...
We had sailed with Saga apprx 10 years ago and then went onto other bigger cruise ships, but decided to return to a smaller ship. (No casino and no kids) Saga were exceptionally well organised throughout our pre embarkation. Always keeping us informed and constantly updating us especially on their Covid protocol. Saga offered us free chauffeur, free insurance, all inclusive (yes alright i know it ...
I have converted to a Saganaut and that is official. Having cruised for many years and with many different lines SAGA cruises have topped them all. No more laughing about “Send A Granny Away” – their service and attention to detail is second to none. In fact none of the so called “white star service” can touch them for service, food and general high standard to detail.
A pre Christmas cruise ...
My wife and I have been very fortunate to have experienced very many 6* all-inclusive cruises including Seabourn, Regent, Sea Dream, Hebridean International and Silversea among others. We have sailed with SAGA Rose on 3 occasions in the past and were now very keen to sample SAGA’s new ships booking on Spirit of Discovery while the vessel was still undergoing construction. The 14-night cruise to ...
We were disappointed that our embarkation was delayed, the transport was great and we got straight on the ship as they made such a mess of our start, lifeboat drill was put back to 10 pm, so we basically lost our first day on board
We were then told we would not be doing an overnight in Madeira and the whole cruise cut short by a day as the ship needed yet another deep clean they not seem to ...
We had saved for 2 years for this cruise to celebrate our 35th wedding .Two days before Saga wrote to us to advise the ship had the virus on board so they were doing a deep clean and therefore the cruise was to be delayed by 6 hours.When we got on board they appeared to be taking things very seriously over cleanlious but this was acceptable.We then found that there were no books in the library.no ...
First cruise with Saga after two excellent Saga touring holidays (US national parks and Borneo)previously.
Chose this cruise because we had never been to the Canaries and that this ship has balconies for all, not available on older Saga ships.
We thought it was more expensive than others but then we were getting taxi to and from Southampton and all inclusive once on board not to mention the ...
We wanted to try a smaller ship, and in that regard things were good: it's much easier to get around. We'd never been with Saga before and we weren't expecting such a high average age: a senior member of the crew told me the average age in this cruise was 76.
The public areas are nice but the ceilings seem a little low. Great outside verandas at the stern of each deck. The theatre seats are ...
I usually cruise with P&O or Cunard but thought I would give Saga a try on this beautiful new ship. Although Saga is advertised as for the over 50's, I would say it is more suitable for the over 75's (I'm 68).
The ship is spacious with quality furnishings and fittings and plenty of seating. However, it does roll a bit, even in calmer waters and we were unlucky enough to suffer extremely rough ...