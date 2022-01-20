Review for Spirit of Adventure to Canary Islands

Our first cruise with Saga, during which we clocked up our 100th day of cruising experience. The ship S of A has been at sea for less than a year and is the most modern ship we have been on. Everything is spick and span and everything works as it should. Best wifi and TV we’ve ever had on a ship. It is comfortable and spacious. However a lot of the furniture has been chosen by designers ...