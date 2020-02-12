Our cruise started with an immaculately dressed, very friendly & attentive chauffeur collecting us from home exactly on time. We did not have to touch our luggage. The chauffeur handled it all. We had two stops en route and he even bought a newspaper and a coffee for us at the services. Embarkation was seamless. Our luggage was transferred to our cabin before we even got there. The cabin was very ...
Had a suite and very good it was too. Butler service was of an excellent standard. Lovely to have champagne waiting in the cabin on arrival. Canapés served at 16.30 each day. Laundry taken care of so a big bonus. Double sinks and a big deep bath and shower. Great to have the lounge for extra space and a double balcony. All our speciality restaurants were booked for us right until ...
This was our first cruise with Saga.
Door to door service was excellent, the driver telephoned the day before our outward journey to confirm pick up time, he arrived on time and with a short service station stop we soon arrived at Portsmouth. Check in was quick and efficient, short ride on shuttle bus to ship, slight blip with gangway and tide but we soon boarded.
We were shown to cabin ...
As first time Saga cruisers we didn't know what to expect. We enjoyed our cruise immensely. We were very impressed by all aspects of the cruise.
We loved the Spirit of Adventure's interior decor. Our cabin was spotlessly clean, everything in pristine condition and it was very comfortable.
The crew were outstanding. Always cheerful, smiling, nothing was ever too much trouble.
The food ...
I put down a deposit on a pair of Saga cruises in March 2020 for a 2021 cruise date. Poor timing, eh? It wasn't until three years later that I finally boarded the Spirit of Adventure to go on two different back-to-back cruises than I had initially booked.
I chose Saga not so much for the itineraries but for the ship. And for what I had read about how they welcome solo travelers. I was not ...
Although I enjoyed this cruise it was not the same standard as the Spirit of Discovery. The pick up was excellent and quickly went through testing check in and boarding. The same could not be said about departure where the taxi driver yet again went to the wrong terminal and I was left waiting a long time. The ship is similar to discovery. Booking of speciality restuarants differs, you can only ...
This 2 week cruise down the French/Spanish/Portuguese coast was an excellent way to get back into cruising. It was our 7th Saga cruise and the second on the new Saga ships. As usual, we were picked up from home and , on this occasion, taken to Tilbury docks. The embarkation procedure was somewhat chaotic with too many taxis arriving at the same time. Coupled with the requirement for 2 COVID tests, ...
We wanted to try the new Saga ship Spirit of Discovery, having been sent numerous mailings about its design, facilities and the pleasures of 'boutique cruising'. So we decided to book a four-night cruise to Rouen and chose a de luxe balcony cabin.
Our break did not start well. We were informed that the previous cruise had norovirus on board and that the ship would be 'deep-cleaned' on its ...
Having cruised quite extensively with Cunard, Royal Caribbean, P&O and MSC etc my wife and I were drawn to the idea of a smaller all-inclusive ship and thought we’d try a taster cruise with Saga and grin and bear the jokey remarks from our younger friends. (I am 75 btw)
We booked a four night cruise from Southampton to Rouen but due to weather conditions we were diverted to Honfleur (which we ...
The Spirit of Discovery is a very stylish ship, the staff friendly, helpful and in the main always smiling, the food excellent. However though the cabins are nicely decorated as you would expect from a brand new ship. We had a standard cabin and there is just not enough storage room, especially for shoes. Plenty of wardrobe space for hanging dresses, coats, shirts etc.,and plenty of hangers, ...