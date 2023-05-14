The ultra all inclusive service by Saga was the main attraction when booking , transport door to door , insurance , excursions were excellent .
On arrival the time from being dropped off at the terminal to eating lunch in the open sitting Grill was less than 20 minutes . Booking the included alternative dinning was no problem booking the 3 venues for out 14 day cruise .
The food without ...
This was our first cruise with Saga.
Door to door service was excellent, the driver telephoned the day before our outward journey to confirm pick up time, he arrived on time and with a short service station stop we soon arrived at Portsmouth. Check in was quick and efficient, short ride on shuttle bus to ship, slight blip with gangway and tide but we soon boarded.
We were shown to cabin ...
This was our 5th cruise with Saga and the 2nd this year in 2023.
For this voyage we had breakfast in our room or the balcony as we had the space and so missed the chaotic crowds in the restaurants. Everyone for some reason wants to eat at 09.30 even though the place closes shortly after. If you go earlier it is a lot easier. When at a destination, we know when the others are getting off ...
This was my first cruise with Saga but I have done several other cruises with various cruise lines. Having taken into account all that is included on a Saga cruise it was the best deal for me as a solo traveller. The door to door chauffeur service to Dover was a good start to what proved to be a memorable holiday. Insurance was included, tips, drinks package, Wifi, four excursions, speciality ...
At 62 and 70, we were certainly not the youngest passengers, although it’s fair to say we were definitely not the oldest! We’ve been on a lot of cruises where passengers were much less agile and seemed much older. Perhaps Saga attracts more affluent guests who are in better health.
The reason for picking this cruise was to celebrate our 35th anniversary. Our 25th had been very different as my ...
Cruise with my mum and cousin in their 80's
Mum is a seasoned Saga customer and I can see the things she values in them as it's not all bad but its more Premier Inn than a luxury boutique hotel experience
The pick up was great and check in/boarding smooth
The cabins are nice and well maintained - housekeeping excellent
Food is decent too but the F&B service is mixed. English is ...
Initially pickup and drop off service was very good - on time, pleasant, helpfull drivers, (City Elite Cars) happy to lug the weighty luggage around. Took about 1 hour for the luggage to appear in our cabins.
Cabin not enormous, but larger than river cruise, under bed storage really useful. More pillows than we knew what to do with. We were at the front of the ship, high up (level 10), and ...
As first time Saga cruisers we didn't know what to expect. We enjoyed our cruise immensely. We were very impressed by all aspects of the cruise.
We loved the Spirit of Adventure's interior decor. Our cabin was spotlessly clean, everything in pristine condition and it was very comfortable.
The crew were outstanding. Always cheerful, smiling, nothing was ever too much trouble.
The food ...
I put down a deposit on a pair of Saga cruises in March 2020 for a 2021 cruise date. Poor timing, eh? It wasn't until three years later that I finally boarded the Spirit of Adventure to go on two different back-to-back cruises than I had initially booked.
I chose Saga not so much for the itineraries but for the ship. And for what I had read about how they welcome solo travelers. I was not ...
We had sailed with Saga apprx 10 years ago and then went onto other bigger cruise ships, but decided to return to a smaller ship. (No casino and no kids) Saga were exceptionally well organised throughout our pre embarkation. Always keeping us informed and constantly updating us especially on their Covid protocol. Saga offered us free chauffeur, free insurance, all inclusive (yes alright i know it ...