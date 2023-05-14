Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Spirit Of Discovery

This was our 5th cruise with Saga and the 2nd this year in 2023. For this voyage we had breakfast in our room or the balcony as we had the space and so missed the chaotic crowds in the restaurants. Everyone for some reason wants to eat at 09.30 even though the place closes shortly after. If you go earlier it is a lot easier. When at a destination, we know when the others are getting off ...