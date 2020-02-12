We chose to go with Saga for the first time because of their 2 new 'Boutique' ships which are more the size we like (50k tonnes and under 1000 passengers). For a new vessel the Spirit of Adventure lacks any 'WOW' factor, everything is just 'nice'. It's best feature is the stern of the ship with a winding staircase that runs down from deck 12 (outside Veranda) to deck 6 with seating and standing ...
We had saved for 2 years for this cruise to celebrate our 35th wedding .Two days before Saga wrote to us to advise the ship had the virus on board so they were doing a deep clean and therefore the cruise was to be delayed by 6 hours.When we got on board they appeared to be taking things very seriously over cleanlious but this was acceptable.We then found that there were no books in the library.no ...
We wanted to try a smaller ship, and in that regard things were good: it's much easier to get around. We'd never been with Saga before and we weren't expecting such a high average age: a senior member of the crew told me the average age in this cruise was 76.
The public areas are nice but the ceilings seem a little low. Great outside verandas at the stern of each deck. The theatre seats are ...
We were disappointed that our embarkation was delayed, the transport was great and we got straight on the ship as they made such a mess of our start, lifeboat drill was put back to 10 pm, so we basically lost our first day on board
We were then told we would not be doing an overnight in Madeira and the whole cruise cut short by a day as the ship needed yet another deep clean they not seem to ...
First cruise with Saga after two excellent Saga touring holidays (US national parks and Borneo)previously.
Chose this cruise because we had never been to the Canaries and that this ship has balconies for all, not available on older Saga ships.
We thought it was more expensive than others but then we were getting taxi to and from Southampton and all inclusive once on board not to mention the ...
This cruise was advertised as a 'boutique cruise' with all facilities included. It started badly with our (included) taxi being delayed twice - on enquiry we were told 'the ship had a bug and was being deep cleaned' We were NOT told this was Norovirus, nor that the previous two cruises had been contaminated. So we finally got to board the ship after 8.30pm and had to rush our first meal as ...
Brand new ship and wanted to see Northern lights, plus all inclusive. Trouble started when a stop at Narvik was cancelled and then our pickup was deferred twice, On arrival we waited an hour and 20 minutes before we were allowed on board and shown by a guide to the cabin we had booked to find it already occupied. Over the next few hours/days we discovered that the delays were caused by norovirus ...
We wanted to celebrate our 70 th birthdays this year and to see the Northern lights if possible.
The Norovirus situation ruined the cruise. For it to happen is unfortunate. To happen on two consecutive cruises is worrying but for the problem to still not be resolved on a third trip is irresponsible. We were told that the ship would be delayed for a deep clean due to one or two cases of ...
Being a solo traveller I normally holiday with companies who specifically target this market and I had been wary of cruising since I split up with my ex about 8 years ago. We had done about 20 cruises but I know that solo travellers weren't catered for on any of the cruise companies I had been with previously.
However the Cruise Director on the Spirit of Discovery arranged for a pre-dinner ...
The Spirit of Discovery is a very stylish ship, the staff friendly, helpful and in the main always smiling, the food excellent. However though the cabins are nicely decorated as you would expect from a brand new ship. We had a standard cabin and there is just not enough storage room, especially for shoes. Plenty of wardrobe space for hanging dresses, coats, shirts etc.,and plenty of hangers, ...