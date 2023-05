Review for MSC Splendida to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Probably our best cruise ever (28 cruises on 7 different cruise lines). We managed to get an amazing deal on Yacht club for this repositioning cruise and now would always choose YC (if available)...... It's a slightly older ship and some deck areas are showing their age e.g. deck chairs , pool areas , decking etc.. , but otherwise we'll maintained esp the interior which you couldn't tell was ...