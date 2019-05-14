Running on Waves Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Running on Waves Europe Cruise Reviews

Great experience - Running on Waves

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Running on Waves

User Avatar
Maniek_4444
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I finally found a moment to summarise a cruise I took on the beginning of May 2024 from Rhodes to Athens on the sailing ship Running on Waves. The product is absoulutely of very high quality. Crew professional, committed extremely friendly and helpful. Meeting the expectations of the guests. Especially Ms Irina - hotel manager, but also the other staff. Meals - delicious and varied food, ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Sailing cruise with comfort and friendly service

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Running on Waves

User Avatar
Jescruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The embarkation day we arrived to the cruise terminal around 4 pm. After the security the Hotel manager Robert was waiting us and the other passengers, the steward took our baggage and Robert accompany us until the ship gangway where found Claudia , the cruise director, she welcome us with champagne and canapes and ask for our passport and she gave us the key card. Very easy and smooth ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Europe Cruise Reviews for Running on Waves Ships
