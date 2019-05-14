Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Running on Waves

The embarkation day we arrived to the cruise terminal around 4 pm. After the security the Hotel manager Robert was waiting us and the other passengers, the steward took our baggage and Robert accompany us until the ship gangway where found Claudia , the cruise director, she welcome us with champagne and canapes and ask for our passport and she gave us the key card. Very easy and smooth ...