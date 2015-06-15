  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean World Cruise Reviews

At one port, we parked, got off, then ship was repositioned to another dock...now, we had to stand in line to ferry up to 4,000 people back to our ship. I forgot to mention that because of the ferrying, they asked people of age, disabled, or wheelchairs to be back on the ship before 2:00. Therefore, they had to get on 3 hours before ship sails because the ferry staff couldn't manage? I screamed ADA in compliance! Awful!
This staff member was all alone making pizzas, cooking pizzas, serving pizzas...alone! I found Im guessing was a manager and asked him. He shrugged but did eventually helped the poor girl. Acting like it was so be beneath him.
Closed pool
Nice quiet solarium with no bar staff and pool/hot tub closed!
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
25 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 25 Royal Caribbean World Cruise Reviews

Many problems with this ship and cruise line.

Review for Adventure of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
annfromtexas
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

April 29th 2022 Adventure of the Seas was my first cruise on RCI (my husband has sailed on RCI before). One port- Panama-was cancelled so we were told that we could stay in another port later (Cartagena Columbia till 10pm). The service in the main dining room was excellent. The seating next to the buffet where dishes/dirty dishes and meal prep was not so nice. It was noted that the window seat ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Why I Love Royal Caribbean!

Review for Serenade of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
Mwaldron
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First, being a Boston resident, I am thrilled to board the Serenade close to home. I have done this sailing three times and have loved each one. The staff on the Serenade is wonderful. They will go the extra mile to get things done. The entertainment on the ship is diverse and upbeat. The ship was clean and shiny. The cruise director is full of energy and fun. Everyone has their own preferences ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Some Things Need Change

Review for Mariner of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
yankees3184
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary. My wife's sister lives and works in Dubai and the opportunity to see her and locations we had not been to before made this choice irresitable. We spent a few days in Dubai, we had been there before, but really enjoyed it as well as a day trip we took to Abu Dhabi. We chose an early boarding 1100 AM, which was a good idea. We were on board in no time and had ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Odyssey Cruise of Ovation of the Seas

Review for Ovation of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
Jack Voyager
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I am a widower and this complicates fare prices for such a long cruise. I saw this positioning cruise offered (5 back to back cruises in one) and it was just right for me. Airfare and two hotel nights on each end were included. Their rep met us at the airport, and on embarkation, transported and escorted us through with no problems. I had a partially obst. view cabin with balcony and was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Obstructed Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Our first Repo Cruise

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
flowers44
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on the Repositioning cruise from Boston to Tampa Florida. On this cruise, my husband and I reached our Diamond status with the Crown and Anchor Society. We had 69 nights onboard when we sailed so we reach Diamond on the 11th night of the 13 night cruise. Embarkation in Boston was very easy. We were among the first to arrive at the terminal and check in went well. We waited until ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

The Cruise of Agony

Review for Explorer of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
giorgo49
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Occupied level 9 Cabin with veranda. Cruise commenced Barcelona with various brief stops and concluded in Fremantle Australia. Pros 1. Cabin well appointed serviced by excellent staff. 2. Excellent wait staff in dining rooms. Cons 1. Embarkation took over 3 hours. Disembarkation was reasonable. 2. Emergency drill was so inept that only those on the bridge had any chance od ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Hits and Misses on My First (and Only?) Cruise

Review for Quantum of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
GoingOnce
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Embarkation was an orderly mess. We got to the cruise terminal before 11am, but boarded the ship around 2pm. Boarding was color-coded, and we were surprised that they were calling all the colors except ours -- 10 colors were called ahead of ours, although the terminal had only a few hundred people when we arrived. And Windjammer was full when we went up for lunch, so it probably wasn't FIFO ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Obstructed Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Disembarkation management in Shanghai was chaotic.

Review for Quantum of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
GregTan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was very much regretted that all the great moments we had enjoyed so much on board was ended with poorly managed disembarkation process. During the chaos, all the crews were too busy with incoming guests and not caring the outgoing guests properly and not even informing the outgoing guests what really happened rather than keep them waiting in a long line . We were forced to get out from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Ocean View Stateroom

Fantastic Experience on Amazing Ship, Quantum of the Seas!

Review for Quantum of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
cajaman
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We cruise regularly and have sailed on RCI, NCL, Celebrity, Silver Sea, and Princess. Quantum of the Seas is one of the best cruises we have taken. We are couple in our late 30s and like the finer things in life but also like to have fun. We consider ourselves lucky enough to be able to vacation and cruise. Was the cruise perfect? No. Is any cruise perfect? No. But I guess it is how you look at ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Very Disappointing Experience!

Review for Quantum of the Seas to World Cruise

User Avatar
highlander150
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As Diamond members who have had numerous cruises with Royal Caribbean, we were anticipating a Quantum cruise to be the best ever. We were greatly disappointed. The staff was poorly trained, with a couple of exceptions (our cabin steward was excellent) and some were even extremely rude. Especially the woman bartender in the Diamond lounge who insulted some friends who were with us one evening. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Around the World Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
Ovation of the Seas Around the World Cruise Reviews
Ovation of the Seas Around the World Cruise Reviews
Adventure of the Seas Around the World Cruise Reviews
Serenade of the Seas Around the World Cruise Reviews
Explorer of the Seas Around the World Cruise Reviews
Quantum of the Seas Around the World Cruise Reviews
