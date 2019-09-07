We booked this cruise in July 2019, made final payment in March 2020 3 days before lock down occurred. We were refused a refund and so we went along with the need to wait. Not a happy ending here.
The departure port was changed from Venice to Ravenna, we were promised, in writing, that a complimentary shuttle would take us from Marco Polo airport to the ship. Well, after many excuses and ...
I may not be a cruising connoisseur, this was my 4th, but i found it hard to complain about anything on this Greek Isle cruise out of Venice. Our traveling companions all agreed.
The ship was late leaving Venice (6 ships were leaving that night), but I don't blame the cruise line for that. It did make our 1st stop (Kotor Montenegro) VERY short.
I had read that Rhapsody was really needing a ...
Food was as expected from RCI and of high quality and variety. The ship, though older, is extremely comfortable, clean, and has amenities that are on par with a ship of her size. Staff was great--smiles all around and a sincere desire to be helpful and friendly.
Itinerary was 7 night Greek islands, and Kotor, Montenegro out of Venice. We were scheduled to leave at 5pm, which was rescheduled ...
This was a must do cruise for us and been 4 years in the waiting!
Why because of the itinerary all in one trip.
Good parts, itinerary, cruise staff, food, drinks etc
Bad parts, old ship, woeful musicians apart from the two bands that stood out performing every day & night.
The shows in theatre were woeful at best the two guest entertainers were excellent!
The ship should ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary but were ultimately disappointed with the destinations as the experience was spoiled by ridiculous numbers of tourists, despite it being towards the end of the season. The cabins were fine although the curtains were in dire need of replacing. In general the ship looked tired. The ship was generally very clean and our cabin was spotless thanks to our excellent ...
It is true that some areas of the ship are tired and that the Schooners bar is a little too small but other than that it is an excellent ship. The staff are truly wonderful. The entertainment staff are so talented and the whole experience for us was very enjoyable. We were slightly disappointed in the service in the Chops Grille as it did not live up to the standard of the non pay dining areas. ...
We have been on 11 cruises with 6 of them being Royal Caribbean. I had read reviews about the ship being worn. I didn't see it that way. We traveled in September which means there were hardly any young children. This may be why we did not have trouble obtaining tables or pool chairs. Our party of 5 had a table for 12 in the dining room all to ourselves. Still for some events you don't want to ...
We just went on this ship in September 2019. I have sailed on many cruise ships and this one, in particular, showed its age and wear and tear. So many things not working and broken on the ship. My suggestion to Royal Carribean is to remodel this ship. It is so outdated. I can rant and rave but that's, not my purpose.
The food in comparison to other cruises I have had with Royal Carribean was ...
Service was impeccable. Food was mediocre - for lactose-intolerant passengers, you have little to no choice (esp. at Park Café - everything is either with butter, cream or cheese). You can ask for soy or almond milk at Windjammer. Otherwise you'll have to do with fruits or salads. Also, there is no Asian food - no fried noodles, no ramen, no dumplings, no soups, no sushi - which would have been a ...
First time on Royal..last cruise was on Celebrity.
Left from Venice and spent two nights prior at Hotel Principe which is on the Canal. Intend to return for a longer visit. Spent the first day into night just walking around and exploring the town. They say just to get lost in Venice and we came close. All the businesses we dealt with we found to have friendly staff and all spoke english. ...