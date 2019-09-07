Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

It is true that some areas of the ship are tired and that the Schooners bar is a little too small but other than that it is an excellent ship. The staff are truly wonderful. The entertainment staff are so talented and the whole experience for us was very enjoyable. We were slightly disappointed in the service in the Chops Grille as it did not live up to the standard of the non pay dining areas. ...