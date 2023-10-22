  • Newsletter
Royal Caribbean USVI Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 3,353 Royal Caribbean USVI Cruise Reviews

First Cruise Wrong Ship

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

DGMayes
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my first cruise and really vacation. This celebrated a honeymoon ruined by Covid closure and two Anniversaries. With kids grown I really had some high expectations. Embarkation wasnt bad at all. We chose an inside cabin as we didnt plan to be inside. It was very dated. Cabinet doors barley closed and were de-laminating, trim hanging. Rock hard bed. Cabin Steward was tipped nicely in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Wonderful Cruise on Wonder of the Seas!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

CookiePixie
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We really enjoyed our recent cruise! We decided early on to get a Balcony cabin on deck 12 and splurge a little on the dining and shore excursions. We were able to get a discounted Unlimited Dining Package when it was on sale over a holiday weekend, along with zoom internet, and discounted shore excursions. We really took advantage of the unlimited dining and only ate in the main dining room ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

The "Grandiose" Grandeur

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Grandeur of the Seas

The First Time Seafarer
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

I chose this cruise to enjoy time with my family and gain new experiences in being on a cruise to different lands, while witnessing different cultures. This being my first time on a cruise, I was excited to join with the Royal Caribbean team and its "Grandeur of the Seas". Unfortunately, by the end of the trip, I was sorely disappointed with the whole experience and am now uncertain that I ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Pay all this money for a terrible experience

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Grandeur of the Seas

Amasai Israel
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This ship needs to hire new staff the people was rude and the cooking wasn’t good. Going on a cruise for 10/11 days is supposed to be a great experience and it wasn’t the staff was extremely rude and aggressive their was a few staff that was nice such as the young caribbean male musician and the caribbean male bartender aside from that the people was rude and did not provide good customer service. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Beautiful Ship 99.9 percent of Staff was Fantastic

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

Jmsweitz
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this Cruise almost a year ago. Just returned home 11/26 through 12/03. Ship was Beautiful and Clean.There was a hiccup in the app for IOS, it would not allow for pre selection of Entertainment. Didn't even show Entertainment tab.By the time I figured out to try it in Windows. All of the shows stated "sold out" brought this to Royal's attention, they said book when you get onboard. Took ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Thanksgiving Family Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Oasis of the Seas

Candocruises
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 35th cruise on RCL, starting in 2002 on Explorere of the Seas. We sailed on Oasis of the Seas on its' preinaugural cruise in December 2009 and many times since. After trying for many years we finally got our family to join us. It was the first cruise for the grandchildren and only the second RCL cruise for their parents and our sons mother-in-law. We really wanted to get everyone ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Great Halloween cruise!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

Z-Man33
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to go on this cruise because Halloween fell on the second day of the trip. It was a great time to go! The ship was decorated and there was a huge Halloween parade on the Promenade deck that night. And yes, my wife and I participated, going as The Joker and Harley Quinn! While on the cruise, we ate at 2 specialty dining restaurants. The first one was Hooked, the seafood restaurant. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Smaller Ship but Packed with High Energy and Fun

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Adventure of the Seas

RCCBG920
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary -- Coco Cay, Tortola & St. Croix. We had never been to those Virgin Islands and we love the Halloween cruises. The cruise director, the activities director and all of the activities staff kept this ship alive and full of fun. The Canadian Captain was very experienced and had a wonderful sense of humor. All the staff were friendly and upbeat. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Family Fun

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

FTCCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the Harmony of the Seas specifically for the intinerary of St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Perfect Day at Coco Cay. The cruise ship did not disappoint us. We didn't have to change the itin but Hurricane Tammy made for some really rough seas. We experienced some 12-15 foot swells. Made for some serious rocking and rolling even on this massive ship. Luckily no one in our group experienced ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Harmony of the Seas did not disappoint!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

CruiseloverBuc06
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the great reviews, the size of the ship and the ports. It was AMAZING! We went to St Maarten/St Martin first, then St Thomas and last was Coco Cay. It was all wonderful! We had the BEST time with our cab driver in St Maarten. For $50 each, he showed us both sides of the island, Moho Beach, and so much more. He stopped each time we asked, including at a wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

