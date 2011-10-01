From check-in to disembarkation - RCCL Ovation is a great vacation that you won't forget. Grateful for the onboard covid measures as the staff constantly wearing masks, cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting.
Lots of changes including how to "buffet' in the Windjammer but it works with staff serving. I commend RCCL & Ovation crew for dedicating their work to making a healthy & happy getaway ...
Port Canaveral is the greatest port to get in and out of! They are friendly and fast and don't hassle you about your luggage!
When you get on the ship right away, they great you and right on the promenade deck you can make your restaurant reservations.
We are Diamond plus but they have always treated us excellent right from the beginning. We always get an ocean view balcony. They are ...
This was my second time on the Explorer this year. I was on it in April, D2 balcony & again in September, JS. Both were 5 day to Bermuda. Side note: I also booked a cruise for 14 people, 5 cabins in August, 9 night. Embarkation and Disembarkation were flawless on both of our cruises. Lots of construction in Cape Liberty but didn't seem to affect the Ebb & flow of cruisers. I will say, waiting to ...
Had a wonderful experience during our repositioning cruise on Brilliance of the Seas from Boston to Tampa. The crew was one of the friendliest we've encountered during cruising, Captain Stig was amazing all week long, Cruise Director Steve and Activities Manager Texas Tom kept things moving and energized.
First time with My Time dining, and on a 13 day cruise, we were nervous, but the staff was ...
I am writing this review not so much to advice of cruise but to advise of the helpfulness for the cruise line in an unfortunate condition. We booked this Cruise on the Brilliance in Sept.2011 to sail Oct 2012. It was booked as a family cruise with my mother in-law, her 3 children and their spouses. WE TOOK OUT TRAVEL INSURANCE through the cruise line. We booked it as a final cruise as mom was ...
BED BUGS & LOUSY FOOD FOR OUR 50TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY.
TERRIBLE REVIEW for Royal Caribbean's "Voyager of the Sea" - Sailed October 30, 2011 on a 13 night cruise Barcelona to New Orleans.
This was our 35th cruise! We were celebrating our 50th Wedding Anniversary. This was our 7th cruise on Royal Caribbean. After this cruise, we have decided not to sail on any Royal Caribbean's cruise ships ...
Hey - I'm from Vancouver, Canada -â€" thanks for reading my review:
Having had a previously positive experience on NCL - repositioning from New York to New Orleans - my wife and I decided to book ourselves onto the Jewel of the Seas to reposition from Boston to Tampa on this 14-day journey.
Note -â€" this is an extremely popular cruise -â€" and has all sorts of alumni who book this cruise ...