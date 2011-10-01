  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean USA Cruise Reviews

InTense Water Show
Here's the layout of our nice balcony cabin
Silk restaurant
Windjammer
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
7 reviews

Filters

1-7 of 7 Royal Caribbean USA Cruise Reviews

WOW Fabulous Entertainment Food & Drink on super clean Ovation

Review for Ovation of the Seas to U.S.A.

User Avatar
G2YVR
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

From check-in to disembarkation - RCCL Ovation is a great vacation that you won't forget. Grateful for the onboard covid measures as the staff constantly wearing masks, cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting. Lots of changes including how to "buffet' in the Windjammer but it works with staff serving. I commend RCCL & Ovation crew for dedicating their work to making a healthy & happy getaway ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Oasis of the Seas is our favorite ship!

Review for Oasis of the Seas to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Vgoldberg
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Port Canaveral is the greatest port to get in and out of! They are friendly and fast and don't hassle you about your luggage! When you get on the ship right away, they great you and right on the promenade deck you can make your restaurant reservations. We are Diamond plus but they have always treated us excellent right from the beginning. We always get an ocean view balcony. They are ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: Family Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Can you say Drydock?

Review for Explorer of the Seas to U.S.A.

User Avatar
bluec4me
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my second time on the Explorer this year. I was on it in April, D2 balcony & again in September, JS. Both were 5 day to Bermuda. Side note: I also booked a cruise for 14 people, 5 cabins in August, 9 night. Embarkation and Disembarkation were flawless on both of our cruises. Lots of construction in Cape Liberty but didn't seem to affect the Ebb & flow of cruisers. I will say, waiting to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

A Great Time on the Repositioning Cruise

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Shore Drive Cruisers
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Had a wonderful experience during our repositioning cruise on Brilliance of the Seas from Boston to Tampa. The crew was one of the friendliest we've encountered during cruising, Captain Stig was amazing all week long, Cruise Director Steve and Activities Manager Texas Tom kept things moving and energized. First time with My Time dining, and on a 13 day cruise, we were nervous, but the staff was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2013

Final Family Cruise

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Photofinish4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I am writing this review not so much to advice of cruise but to advise of the helpfulness for the cruise line in an unfortunate condition. We booked this Cruise on the Brilliance in Sept.2011 to sail Oct 2012. It was booked as a family cruise with my mother in-law, her 3 children and their spouses. WE TOOK OUT TRAVEL INSURANCE through the cruise line. We booked it as a final cruise as mom was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2012

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

BED BUGS & Lousy Food for our 50th Anniversary

Review for Voyager of the Seas to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Sailorwoman
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

BED BUGS & LOUSY FOOD FOR OUR 50TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY. TERRIBLE REVIEW for Royal Caribbean's "Voyager of the Sea" - Sailed October 30, 2011 on a 13 night cruise Barcelona to New Orleans. This was our 35th cruise! We were celebrating our 50th Wedding Anniversary. This was our 7th cruise on Royal Caribbean. After this cruise, we have decided not to sail on any Royal Caribbean's cruise ships ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2011

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Boston to Tampa 14 night annual repositioning - Oct 2011

Review for Jewel of the Seas to U.S.A.

User Avatar
roadbliss
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

Hey - I'm from Vancouver, Canada -â€" thanks for reading my review: Having had a previously positive experience on NCL - repositioning from New York to New Orleans - my wife and I decided to book ourselves onto the Jewel of the Seas to reposition from Boston to Tampa on this 14-day journey. Note -â€" this is an extremely popular cruise -â€" and has all sorts of alumni who book this cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2011

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

USA Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
