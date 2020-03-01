My husband and I celebrated our 26th anniversary on this cruise. We had wanted to do it for our 25th, but of course, Covid got in the way. We've sailed with RCI before but never a transatlantic. Overall we enjoyed our vacation though there were a few bumpy spots.
Embarkation went well. We were dropped off at the pier by my niece which was great since we didn't have to park. We had a 1:00 time ...
Because it’s new and whatever written about it
But it’s a lye , first port was canceled we understand the situation but there should be some compensation , it was a waste of time to go on this ship , the entertainment program is very bad almost everyone we met on this ship is unhappy and devastated , the shops are very expensive , no regular shops for the important items needed , and all shops ...
We sailed on Wonder of the Seas on a 14-Day Transatlantic sailing. It departed Fort Lauderdale and we landed in Barcelona, Spain 14 days later. We also had three stops along the Spanish coast. It was our first transatlantic crossing and we really got to know the ship.
Let me start off by saying that our experience on Wonder of the Seas was really fantastic. Every aspect of the long cruise was ...
The ship is a literal floating city complete with neighborhoods, IE Boarwalk Central Park, Promenade. There is a ton of good enterainment at all times. The only reason is that the food was not nearly as good as on Celebrity APEX.
You have to go to the specialty restaurants if you want a good meal. The food in the MDR is passable and thats it. Nice people serving you there. We had Lobster at ...
We booked this transatlantic cruise in the depths of the pandemic to have something to look forward to - we never imagined that we'd still be wondering right up until the last minute whether it would go or not. Along with being our very first time on an Oasis class ship, our experience was certainly different due to the very small number of pax on board: approximately 1300 on a ship designed to ...
Despite the mounting tension from the alarming ship news channels it was still an enjoyable TransAtlantic/Repostioning cruise: this ship has everything. Lots to do, lottsa of elbow room on the massive 220,000 ton Allure of the Seas: climbing walls, putt-putt golf, a full park/arboretum, awesome entertainment (had a 2.5 hour Broadway-quality ‘Momma Mia’ production and several excellent ...
Great Oasis Class ship. Experienced her for 12 days just before she goes to dry dock for amp. Cant wait to see her in 2021 from Galveston. The Allure overall had the best most consistent and good quality food of any RCCL ship we have been on. The Sabor Grill was amazing. Considering we were on one of the very last ships sailing, the crews dedication to keeping the ship disinfected was ...
First transatlantic.great time, an excellent experience! There was plenty to do ( or not do). The Mama Mia production show was fantastic as were the other headliner shows. The Diamond Club was a bit overcrowded, but Royal Caribbean did try to accommodate the best they could by expanding to other locations. Service in the diamond club lounge was excellent in trying to accommodate and meeting the ...
Poor entertainment. Cruise director not great and daily activities were poor. Ship had new carpet but that is it. Breakfast in main dining room was SLOW and COLD when served. Lunch and dinner good in dining room.
Room was an outside (3546) the drawers were falling apart had to be fixed twice in 2 weeks. If you choose beds together you can hardly get around the beds without hitting yourself. No ...
Terrible breakfast experience, really bad coffee. Activities a joke. Trivia twice in morning overlapped so could only play in one. Food cold, very poor service except at dinner. Two arrogant cocky young men did Trivia. Spoke with heavy accent, could not understand them, answers wrong, some stupid questions. Overall bad experience. Times kept changing, locations changed. No entertainment one ...