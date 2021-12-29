Royal Caribbean have now introduced a fifty five dollar covid testing for every passenger doing a back to back cruise. Although it had cost us sixty euros for both of us to get a covid test at Rome airport to embark on the cruise in the first place, RCL have now introduced this extortionate charge for passengers doing a back to back cruise (two one week cruises in our case). So please be aware of ...
My wife and chose this cruise ship/date because we had a credit that we needed to use and the times worked for us. I've been on many RCCL cruises in the past and this one seemed off. I'm not sure if it was because of Covid skewed rules or if because this was the last sailing before the ship was going off to dry dock. We both agreed the food was awful on this cruise. We only ate at the Main dining ...
This was my third cruise with RCCL. I've been on about eighteen cruises on five different cruise lines. The ship and crew were excellent. I’d especially like to sail on Brilliance or her sister ships again, as the full promenade was great for walks and enjoying the sea.
However, RCCL will be below several other cruise lines on the list of options. Why? Because, although the great majority ...
We had a Crystal cruise booked for February which was cancelled when they ceased operations. Brilliance of the Seas is one of several options out of our very own Tampa cruise port, and this five day appealed to us. When I stepped off Brilliance, 25 months ago, from a cruise with three cousins, I told my husband I thought he’d like this ship, so I was delighted to see a schedule that would work for ...
We chose the cruise after Covid canceled our original cruise. We utilized the “lift and shift.” The ship needs some TLC but the crew is wonderful. I understand the ship is scheduled for dry dock - that’s good. The balcony cabins need attention.
Our cabin steward, Jeremy, was wonderful. The UDP - totally worth it. If you dine at Giovanni- get the Osso buco. The UDP included 5 dinners ...
We returned to cruising for the first time since the covid shutdown by doing back-to-back- to- back cruises on the Brilliance of the Seas starting on February 10 and ending on February 24. Because we are so excited to get back to cruising, we choose to emphasis the positive and not nit-pick too much about things that provide opportunities for improvement for RCL.
First, the cruises left from ...
This was my first free cruise through Club Royale. Thank you. We left out of Tampa on the Brilliance. Was a wonderful cruise. Only around 1,100 passengers. Not crowded anywhere. Still had to wear masks but it was ok. All the crew were fantastic. Ship very clean. Room steward, Javier, very friendly, made you feel at home. Shows were great. You were served by crew in the Windjammer. All was good. ...
It's convenient for me to sail from Tampa and I really like the Brilliance and other Radiance class.
The ship is 20 years old but we'll cared for. Constant sanitizing and polishing was being done. The Radiance class best asset are the sea views from public areas. Window and glass abundant. Crew told us the Brilliance is going into drydock for updates in a couple of months.
Due to covid ...
If you’re on the fence about cruising don’t be. This ship works extra hard to keep areas sanitized. Staff are friendly about it. There very few people on board. The food is fabulous, the shows are wonderful, first class. We’re so glad we came. We were on the fence about canceling because of the cruise with confidence guarantee. Everyone on the cruise seems to be enjoying Themselves. They are ...
We chose this cruise as a special one for new years eve. We love sailing RC but this is the first time we had a not so great cruise port. We took a tour of Costa Maya which ended up being a drive through the slums which ended at Blue Key. At Blue Key they had a beach with recliners and very thin mats that were not comfortable. They gave us chips and salsa and two soda/water or juice drinks ...