rbs1040
6-10 Cruises
Age 70s
This was a birthday present for our 14 year old granddaughter. Supposed to have been July of 2020. Due to COVID, was postponed 5 times on 5 different ships. Finally sailed on Symphony of the Seas 8/21/21.
Overall, a very good experience.
COVID protocols on board were excellent. Many new safety and health aspects were installed such as touchless door opening, so many hand washing ...