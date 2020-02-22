CYBER MONDAY DEALS! Get discounts on top-rated cruises. View Deals
Royal Caribbean South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Wake view after passing under the Sunshine Skyway bridge in Tampa. That’s the Brilliance coming under the bridge.
The Space X landing platform was being towed out to sea. Visible from the port side.
In the North Star
Moorea
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
645 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 645 Royal Caribbean South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Oddity of the Seas

Review for Ovation of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Sonexxx
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The trip would be interesting because we had not been on one of the bigger RC ships to date and also it would be a sample of how Vanuatu and New Caledonia were shaping up after the over two years with no cruise passengers and their money. Things were ominous at Sydney Terminal when we were handed a sheet of paper advising that Mystery Island was cancelled because of wharf repairs. The rumour ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Lack of information

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Jotodd
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

11 night cruise in 6 nights to nowhere.

Review for Ovation of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Astro Boy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on Ovation ( reason we booked ), so mainly went for the ride, which strangely turned out that way. We journeyed to tip of New Zealand, turned around and came back to Sydney due to Covid 19 problems around the world. As far as we knew no one had it on the ship, that is till we all got off and went home and 3 days later told one Canadian was infectious last 2 days. So at the moment I ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Very enjoyable cruise

Review for Ovation of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
Afloatalot
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We were booked for 11 nights, 12 days for a round trip Australia to New Zealand. We were supposed to stop along the way at Mystery Island and New Caledonia before reaching NZ. However combination of a tropical cyclone and Coronavirus meant we did a round trip from Sydney and spent 6 nights, 7 days on board. All praise to the captain and crew for looking after passengers well being, the crew ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great time despite the lack of Ports

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
ReneeLisa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

With the Corona Virus spreading rapidly, we were lucky to be able to cruise at all and were aware that things may change so we set out to enjoy our anniversary holiday with a positive frame of mind. We had an enjoyable day in Noumea and 2 days on Mystery Island and quite a few sea days. We have been well compensated for the lack of ports. We were well fed, accommodated, and entertained . We did ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Overpriced and Noisy

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
JAC646
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My Wife and I had time off organised and we hadn't been on a cruse since we were both 19, so this was our chance to to try cruising again. Ports of call were out of Royal Caribbean's control, due to Covid-19. My major complaint is the up-selling that takes place as soon as your board the ship. We found the price of alcohol on a supposed duty free ship out of this world. I was drinking ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Worst cruise i have ever done

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
XxsmithyxX
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Booked this cruise 6 months ago. From the get go was a terrible experience. Boarding was chaotic, over 2 hours to board despite having first boarding time of 11.30 am. Itinerary changes supposed to visit 6 islands. Ended up going to 2. No information given from crew. Stuck doing laps around sydney. 11 night cruise turned to 7 sea days. The new gym set up is a joke. Refurbishment.... What ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Cruising into the “New World”

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
ThriftyDrifting
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

As avid cruisers, we had a world trip organised from Feb-Oct 2020, which includes 7 cruises. We even started up our own blog for the trip thriftydrifting.com . A week before our first cruise was to depart our home in Fremantle, WA, the cruise was cancelled ( due to Covid19) , with everything going haywire quickly we had a few weeks up our sleeves so quickly booked in on back to back Cruises on ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

South Pacific NOT

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
NCCruiserhusband2014
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We really enjoyed the people we met. The ship is fantastic, with a friendly crew. The shipboard experience was good. Lots to do, trivia, lectures, activities. The dinning was, as expected, very good. With lots of good choices meals and the buffets. We were okay with the initial change in itinerary, adding two overnights in Vanuatu. We understood that we could not get off in Neumea because ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Worst cruise ship, will not sail RC again

Review for Ovation of the Seas to South Pacific

User Avatar
AdamMadd
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me just say that this has been one of the worst cruises I've been on. The whole cruise has been one disappointment after another that has made what was supposed to be a happy and enjoyable birthday and 10th anniversary holiday into a depressing and boring cruise. From the horrible staff in the kids club that drove my 3yo daughter to tears, to the overcrowding of the ship so much that you can't ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Obstructed Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

