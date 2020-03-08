Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific
Jotodd
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Junior Suite
Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand
GrumpyGrandpa
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Ocean View
Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western
Ranoah
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 40s
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Interior
Traveled with children
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Middle East
egglo
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: March 2020
Review for Jewel of the Seas to Middle East
bearette
10+ Cruises
•
Age 30s
Sail Date: March 2020
Traveled with children
Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas
kaysha2004
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Interior
Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas
LAM13
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: March 2020
Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western
Prometheus1
10+ Cruises
•
Age 40s
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Junior Suite
Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern
Markg89147
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior
Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western
Iidankmoo
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 30s
Sail Date: March 2020
Traveled with children