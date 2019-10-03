  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Royal Caribbean Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

InTense Water Show
Here's the layout of our nice balcony cabin
Silk restaurant
Windjammer
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
700 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 701 Royal Caribbean Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Poor entertainment, too pricey for tours

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
lenovo53
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed with RCL OVER 20 times. Each ship has its wow factor but did not feel this on Odyssey. The same entertainment kept repeating. The Book (5 times, what was that all about?) 80s group Wild Boys (3 times) they were good but not everything likes 80s. There was a juggler who was brilliant and a magician who was mediocre. They had a show which was all about lasers? The main billed ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Experienced Cruiser

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
rmc88779
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation - for us was very smooth as our private transfer from the Empire Palace Hotel in Rome was booked for 12 midday meaning we arrived after the boarding rush and were dropped off right beside the ship. The port is very large and we on our drive through we saw many passengers who were dropped off at the Port entrance toting luggage for at least 1km to board the ship. The trip to the Port at ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Wasted back to back cruise for a great itinerary (on paper)

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gulf01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 16 cruises with Royal Caribbean in three and a half years (Diamond Members), I can say without a doubt that this is probably our last RCL cruise. Unfortunately, I can also honestly say they probably don't care and won't notice. Our first cruise on the Jewel was marginal at best for the ship but great for the ports so when we saw this cruise to the Holy Land, we booked it. While on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Interesting Cruise Experience

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Noble724
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We selected this cruise for the itinerary, The Holy Land. The first sailing day we had stormy weather. Lots of queasy passengers, very hard to walk around and several activities cancelled or rescheduled. This is one of the challenges of sailing and -- it happens. The crew did a great job of communicating and making us as comfortable as possible given the circumstances. Because of the weather, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

OMG horrible!

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
binkismom1119
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As I've travelled on Carnival, Princess, Holland America and others, this is a comparison to these lines. This was a nightmare. Twelve days and nights of misery. The cabin was supposed to be a room for 3 adults but immediately found there were 2 twin beds and a love seat. Customer service said there was a drop-down bunk bed only, for which a disabled 70 year old had to climb into. No way to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Good but could be better

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
bigjohnfun817
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We choose this cruise for the Europe destinations. Rome was great to see when we first got there, a little crowded, but were told it's worse in the summer months. The cruise terminal is a long ride, but we had a private transfer which made it nice. The embarkation seemed like we were in a third world country. Pop up tents and metal guard rails in a parking lot, but it went pretty smooth compared ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

A 9-Night Greek Isles Cruise in the end of October with nice weather

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jakob71
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Pre-cruise: My wife and I had reserved a room at the Hotel San Giorgio in Civitavecchia, Italy. In addition, we had also purchased the hotel's Gold Package. The package included among other things, a shuttle service from Funcimo Airport, Rome and to the hotel. Unfortunately, the hotel shuttle from the airport was obviously overbooked, and we had to wait an extra four hours at the airport, beyond ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Another great cruise

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
aliveinchrist
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Cruised the Greek Islands for the first time. Loved being on the Jewel as we had sailed the Panama Canal on her in Feb. Pleased to see some of the same crew and felt like family! Food was great, as usual. Wait staff friendly and attentive. Decided to stay on board in Naples as we had been off the ship everyday to that point! Loved seeing the ports but needed down time! Suggest you not try ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Greek islands honeymoon

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
cbutera
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Review: Royal Caribbean Jewel of the Seas 9 day Greek islands Sailed: Oct 2019 Here’s my thoughts. Just got off the boat ! Note: I’ve cruised many times on most lines. Both as a couple and as a family. This was a mid aged couples honeymoon trip for us THE GOOD - itinerary ! Couldn’t beat the stops for the 9 night Greek islands. Trip was worth it for the ports and the ports ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Boat is old and needs updating

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Tabby10
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise mainly due to the itinerary. The itinerary was great. The food was very good in the buffet and in the dining room. The boat itself is old and needs updating. ie; The frame on the mirror was falling off when my husband tried to open it the first time. The table on the balcony was old, had stains and was unsteady. The housekeeping was BAD! The first day we found a broken ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Rome (Civitavecchia)
Norwegian Cruise Line Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews
Azamara Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews
Variety Cruises Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.