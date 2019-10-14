  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Royal Caribbean Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Owner's Suite on Freedom of the Seas
Floating Cabana at Coco Beach Club in Coco Cay
Lime & Coconut pool bar
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
160 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 160 Royal Caribbean Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

If I owned a Cruise Line, or, Bring lots of books and games

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
oceanradio
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I've never been involved in cruise ship work nor management, but I have some experience in entertainment and hospitality, and a lot of ship operations experience. Based upon those and other experiences I think I know things that some people whose occupation is managing cruise ships don't realize. The income and lives of many people depend upon the continuity of cruise ship operations. If I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Enjoying new cruise ports

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Beaches05
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed January 20th on a 10 day southern Caribbean cruise with stops in Costa Rico,Colon.Panama,Cartagena, Aruba, Curacao but missed Costa Rico due to medical emergency.This was one of my most enjoyable trips getting to experience the Panama Canal locks, carriage ride through old Cartagena, quiet shopping day plus lunch at Lucy’s in Aruba then relaxing day in Curacao. We stayed in a balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

16 day Panama Canal cruise from L.A to San Juan, PR

Review for Vision of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
ariesjerry
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The only good thing about this cruise is the excellent crew it has. Room service was exceptional. All crew members were friendly and and did their work with an excellent attitude. Otherwise the ship did not offer free WiFi, and the cost if was $19.99 per day. If you take your cellphone and use it on, or near the ship, the cost per call is $5.99 per minute. At no time was this mentioned by ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Lousy cruise

Review for Vision of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Manymice
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I'm loyal to Royal and wanted to do a Panama Canal cruise. I have been on about 40 cruises with Royal and this was by far the worst cruise I've been on. 1) Embarkation was delayed due to an unknown issue and the communication was non existent. The disembarkation from the ship was fine but waiting for an hour for our luggage to arrive at the airport was frustration 2) The ship is old but in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

AZ crew in the Panama Canal

Review for Vision of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
AZcrew
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because the timing was good, it ended up in LA where we could drive home to Phoenix and we needed 15 days to make Diamond level. We arrived in Fort Lauderdale 2 days ahead hoping to do some sightseeing but a cloudburst stuck with us for much of the 48 hours until we boarded which dampened our plans. We were glad we were staying in an Embassy Suites and had the extra room while ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

This cruise got better and better

Review for Vision of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
steven Brill
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this 16 day cruise for it’s itinerary, value and breadth of activities. The ship was a manageable size, offered plentiful activities and many meal and eating options. The cruise directors and activities staff provided many entertainment and participant activities. We were amazed at the friendly and helpful staff. Each staff member went out of their way to make sure we had the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

the worst ever cruise

Review for Vision of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
pdaddy69
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Never ever been treated like second class citizen since I have been cruising for over 27 years with this pathetic company. It does not matter what happens on this ship as nobody cares and nobody listens. The noise, food, officers were pathetic and overall I wish people would avoid this company like the plague. An officer actually snatched a spoon out of my hand and I wish I would have handled my ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite

Love the ship and staff, food could be better

Review for Vision of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Amdcu93
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The ship is wonderful. I love how small and easy to navigate she is compared to her bigger competitors and sisters. Not high-tech, which is fine with me. I'm happy with just music and trivia and silly games and reading by the pool. Maybe I'm just getting old, but I thought the ship was perfect for my wife and I. Solarium space is wonderful. Quiet, great view. Staff were wonderful. Steve ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Perfect Cruise

Review for Vision of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Christy jo
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I chose this cruise to transit the Panama Canal. We got so much more. This is a beautiful ship, easy to navigate and it has the best cruise director in the world, Steve Davis, who can make this cruise fun for everyone. Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance was the highlight for me. The energy on this ship is non stop. There is always so to do. The entertainment was varied and fun. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View

Great cruise along the Panama Canal

Review for Vision of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
custard75
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Embarked in Miami - was on board quickly and cabins opened by 1.15pm. We tried the assisted boarding as my dad has bad arthritis and struggles to walk far now. We waited in an area with an awful lot of others in the same position and after 15 minutes were taken up an escalator and basically it cut quite a bit of walking out. Deck 3 Oceanview 3096 and 3094 - nice big window with blackout blinds ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
Navigator of the Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
Navigator of the Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
Brilliance of the Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
Serenade of the Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
Oasis of the Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
Enchantment of the Seas Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.